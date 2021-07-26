 Row House Cinema announces re-opening with eclectic film schedule | Screen | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Row House Cinema announces re-opening with eclectic film schedule

By

click to enlarge "We Will Get Through This Pittsburgh" displayed on the marquee at Row House Cinemas in Lawrenceville in 2020. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
"We Will Get Through This Pittsburgh" displayed on the marquee at Row House Cinemas in Lawrenceville in 2020.
Row House Cinema has, over the past few months, been teasing a re-opening at the end of the summer. And recently, the independent, single-screen movie theater in Lawrenceville finally announced the official re-opening date, along with a lineup of films sure to please any cinephile.

Row House Cinema will open its doors on Sept. 3, which is 18 months after closing on March 15, 2020 because of pandemic restrictions on non-essential businesses. The theater will kick off with a three-week-long soft opening for its Film Club members, followed by a full public opening on Sept. 25, marked with a sold-out gala and screening of Pulp Fiction, the first movie ever shown at Row House when it opened in 2014.

“We can’t tell you how excited we are to start showing movies again,” says Row House Cinema owner Brian Mendelssohn in a press release. “Our whole staff is basically re-learning how to run a movie theater this summer, and we’ve got some fantastic programming lined up for the remainder of 2021.”


The soft opening will feature a chronological retrospective of feature films from the 1950s, 1970s, and 1990s, with selections ranging from timeless classics to teen comedies. It kicks off with the original 1954 Japanese monster movie Godzilla, followed by the celebrated Southern Gothic thriller Night of the Hunter and the acclaimed 1959 comedy Some Like It Hot.

On deck are a batch of beloved cult features, including the haunting documentary Grey Gardens, the ghoulish romantic comedy Harold and Maude, and the French animated sci-fi film Fantastic Planet. Other titles that film lovers can look forward to seeing on the big screen are based-on-true-events crime drama Dog Day Afternoon, the 1996 drug odyssey Trainspotting, and the French film La Haine, as well as 90s teen rom-coms 10 Things I Hate About You and Pleasantville,

Tickets for the soft opening screenings are now available for purchase on the Row House site.

Film club members will also have exclusive access to the theater and private screenings from Aug. 20–Sept. 2.


Since shutting down, Row House has consistently made efforts to serve the community, including launching a virtual cinema platform and teaming up with The Terminal to host outdoor screenings in the Strip District. The theater also expanded into film distribution with the acquisition of the indie feature Monuments.

Overall, Row House says it relied on its “virtual cinema, popcorn sales, private screenings, and the adjoined bottle shop Bierport to keep it afloat during its closure.”

Similar to pre-pandemic times, theater-goers will be able to purchase beverages at Bierport and bring them into the theater. However, during the soft opening, there will be fewer showtimes than usual and a reduction in certain services.

But as of Sept. 25 of this year, the theater will "operate normally and show some of the theater’s most popular movies."

“We’ve got time to make up! It’s about time we bring awesome movies back to Butler Street,” says Mendelssohn. “Our whole staff is so grateful to those who supported us throughout our closure in big and small ways. Pittsburgh is the best!”

Trending

PHOTOS: Fleet Feet Liberty Mile races through Downtown Pittsburgh
CMU launches project showcasing the history of robotics at the University
CMOA gives decorative arts their due with new Extraordinary Ordinary Things exhibit
Open Streets is back in Pittsburgh. Here's what to expect
Delta Variant 101: What you need to know to protect yourself
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

How to make Old Bay latte syrup and taste the sea

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

How to make Old Bay latte syrup and taste the sea

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Open Streets is back in Pittsburgh. Here's what to expect

By Ryan Deto

Open Streets is back in Pittsburgh. Here's what to expect

Delta Variant 101: What you need to know to protect yourself

By John Micek

Delta Variant 101: What you need to know to protect yourself
More »

Tags

Latest in Screen

Review: Pig is the Nicolas Cage show, but not in the way you think

By Owen Gabbey

Review: Pig is the Nicolas Cage show, but not in the way you think

Once-banned Pittsburgh horror film Midnight to get restoration and Blu-ray release

By Amanda Waltz

Midnight

An oral history of the Squirrel Hill Theater from former patrons, employees, and others who knew it well

By Amanda Waltz

Squirrel Hill Theater marquee after it closed

Sibling duo releases Pittsburgh-shot feature film Back for Good

By Amanda Waltz

Sibling duo releases Pittsburgh-shot feature film Back for Good
More »

Readers also liked…

Eerily, quarantine and climate change are at the center of documentary Spaceship Earth

By Hannah Lynn

Eerily, quarantine and climate change are at the center of documentary Spaceship Earth

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

By Lisa Cunningham

60-Second Documentary: Comfort food passed down through generations

In Vivarium, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots shelter in place (indefinitely)

By Alex Gordon

In Vivarium, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots shelter in place (indefinitely)

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event

By Amanda Waltz

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event
More Screen »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 21-27, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Popular dance party In Bed by Ten returns with summer tour around Pittsburgh

Popular dance party In Bed by Ten returns with summer tour around Pittsburgh

By Lauryn Nania

CMOA gives decorative arts their due with new Extraordinary Ordinary Things exhibit

CMOA gives decorative arts their due with new Extraordinary Ordinary Things exhibit

By Amanda Waltz

Song Spotlight: "A Little Fucked Up (But I Love You)" by Royal Haunts

Song Spotlight: "A Little Fucked Up (But I Love You)" by Royal Haunts

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Allegheny Overlook, CMOA, and more (July 22-24) (2)

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Allegheny Overlook, CMOA, and more (July 22-24)

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation