Rotating sushi, a week of coffee, and more more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Multiple locations. condadotacos.com
Condado declared October National Taco Month with a list of new food and drink items. The winner of Best Taco and Best Gluten-Free Menu in Pittsburgh City Paper’s 2022 Best of Pittsburgh Readers’ Poll launched its $5 Sriracha Butter Chicken Taco, made with sriracha butter chicken, Thai coconut basil sauce, rice, Roma tomatoes, chopped cilantro, and pickled red onions. Customers will also find Stuffed Pepper Queso with homemade chorizo, Smoky's Nachos, Loaded Tots, and a new take on mac & cheese. New drinks include the Harvest Pear margarita, the Cranberry Sauced drink with El Jimador Reposado, and the Rosemary Paloma. The items will stay on the menu through Jan. 5, 2023. Download the Condado Rewards app in October to earn a free taco.
Braddock Farms Fall Festival
1000 Braddock Ave., Braddock. growpittsburgh.org
Grow Pittsburgh will host a big Fall Festival at its Braddock Farms location. On Sat., Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the free, family-friendly celebration will include a “monster” vegetable contest and a dessert contest, as well as crafts, farm Olympic games, free food, and more. A farm stand offering seasonal produce will also coincide with the festival.
Hazelwood Cafe
5017 Second Ave., Hazelwood. hazelwood.cafe
Be among the first customers to welcome a new coffee shop in Hazelwood. The business will officially open on Sat., Oct. 8, and is described on its Facebook page as serving single-origin African coffee. The first 15 people through the door on opening day will receive a free cup of coffee.
20018 US-19, Cranberry Township. pitamyshawarma.com
A local Lebanese street food spot will unveil its second location in Cranberry Township. Opening Sat., Oct. 8, the new space promises more room for indoor seating and state-of-the-art appliances, with a menu that includes rotisserie shaven chicken shawarma, falafel, bowls and salads, wraps, and hand-cut zaatar fries. The Cranberry location will also have ice cream from Dave & Andy’s Homemade in Oakland.
Barrio Tacos
1000 Ross Park Drive, Ross Township. barrio-tacos.com
Ross Park Mall will welcome a new restaurant when Barrio Tacos moves in. The Cleveland-based, full-service taco chain will bring its entire taco and dip menu along with margaritas and full bar selections. On Wed., Oct. 12, head in for opening day and receive a free taco with a dine-in purchase. The first 50 customers will also get free queso for a year. The new location will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and offer brunch, delivery, and take-out.
BreadWorks Bakery
2110 Brighton Road, North Side. breadworkspgh.com
October is the anniversary month for BreadWorks, and the bakery has announced plans for a Sat., Oct. 15 celebration. They will also have chocolate babka. Watch the BreadWorks social media accounts for more information on the Oct. 15 event.
Pittsburgh Coffee Week
Various locations. pghcoffeeweek.com
Caffeine is queen during Pittsburgh Coffee Week, a multi-day event hosted by a group of Pittsburgh coffeehouses, roasters, shops, and other organizations. In the spirit of October, this year’s theme is "scary good coffee." From Sun., Oct. 16 to Sat., Oct. 22, find events and special deals at Commonplace Coffee, La Prima Espresso Co., Trace Brewing, Ghost Coffee, Adda Coffee & Tea House, 19 Coffee, Redhawk Coffee Roasters, Colombino, De Fer Coffee & Tea, and KLVN.
660 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon. totopomex.com
Be there for the first-ever Day of the Dead Fundraiser at Totopo Cocina & Cantina. Taking place on Thu., Oct. 20 at 8 p.m., the new festival will feature food and beverage samples, live music, face painting, and a contest for the best Dead of the Dead costume. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation.
Allegheny Reds, Whites, & Brews
777 Casino Drive, North Side. pittsburghymca.org/pour
Support the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh when Rivers Casino hosts Allegheny Reds, Whites, & Brews. Taking place on Fri., Oct. 21 from 7-11 p.m., the night invites community members to enjoy red and white wine, beer, hors d’oeuvres, and slots. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Allegheny YMCA’s financial assistance and community outreach programs through the nonprofit's 2022 annual campaign.
Western PA Lamb Fest
Sidney St. and 27th St., South Side. tablemagazine.com/lambfest
Are you a fan of lamb? SouthSide Works and TABLE Magazine have just the food festival. Happening Sun., Oct. 23, Western PA Lamb Fest showcases local chef talent with a cook-off, as well as "memorable lamb dishes, impressive cocktails, tasty brews, and much more," according to the event page.
Kura Revolving Sushi Bar and Jeni's Ice CreamSouthSide Works, South Side. southsideworks.com
Two new, delicious tenants will soon move into the SouthSide Works. The retail and office center announced that Kura Revolving Sushi Bar and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream will occupy the new Box Office building. A press release says that the Kura Revolving Sushi Bar originated in Japan and gives guests the chance to select handmade sushi as it "makes its way around the restaurant on a conveyor belt in an innovative and entertaining new dining concept." Jeni's, an Ohio-based artisan ice cream company with another location in Bakery Square, produces unique flavors "inspired by art, history, pop culture, and beyond that simply don’t exist anywhere else." Kura and Jeni's are both projected to open in 2023.
commonplacecoffee.com
The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and Commonplace Coffee launched their fifth and final collaborative blend in support of another local park. The Emerald View Park Blend, made with beans from El Salvador, Ethiopia, and Guatemala, offers what the Commonplace website describes as "rich chocolate and crisp apple notes in every sip." Order the blend online or find it at Commonplace locations and other participating retailers.
Scratch & Co.
1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
Scratch announced a new seasonal menu via a post on its Instagram page. Enjoy various salads, pasta dishes, and sandwiches, including one made with fried chicken. Pair them with seasonal drinks like the Burnt Banana Mocha with espresso, the Caramel Turkish Apple Tea Latte, and the classic Pumpkin Spiced Latte. There will also be bagels and house-made donuts.
Mad Mex
370 Atwood St., Oakland. bigburrito.com
The big Burrito Group hinted in a Facebook post that its original Oakland location will soon reopen. Though no set date has been given, jobseekers can now apply to work at the longtime Atwood Street spot, which closed temporarily on Oct. 31, 2021.
Square Cafe
134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. squareonepgh.com
Square Cafe moved from its longtime home base to join its East Liberty sister restaurant, Square One. As reported by Pittsburgh Magazine, the Regent Square location closed on Sept. 25 after 17 years in operation. Customers will be able to find the business' "famous biscuits and bakery items" at the Highland Avenue spot starting in October.