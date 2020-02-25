Roger Harvey turns a Christmas gift for his partner into a song

click to enlarge Photo: Autumn Spadaro Roger Harvey and his partner Anika Pyle





Anika Pyle (who is featured in the track), on a farm in rural Pennsylvania watching the sunset surrounded by fireflies. He decided to turn a letter he wrote for her as a 2018 Christmas present into music.

As both Harvey and Pyle have their own music careers, for this past Christmas Harvey says, "Our big gift to each other was both of us being off the road and at home together."