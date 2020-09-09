 Rivers of Steel gives special consideration to BIPOC applicants for latest mini-grant program | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Rivers of Steel gives special consideration to BIPOC applicants for latest mini-grant program

By

click to enlarge Carrie Blast Furnaces - CP PHOTO: JARED MURPHY
CP photo: Jared Murphy
Carrie Blast Furnaces
Rivers of Steel is continuing its mission of preserving industrial and cultural sites throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania with its latest mini-grant program. And this year, special consideration will be given to applicants that are Black- or minority-led organizations, or organizations that primarily serve BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) audiences and communities, according to a press release.

The mini-grant program was designed to support projects that "sustain Rivers of Steel’s sense of place through the preservation, interpretation, cultural, and recreational assets of the region’s industrial and cultural heritage." The projects may be used to develop new and innovative programs, partnerships, exhibits, and tours within Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Washington, or Westmoreland counties.

Projects must also align with Rivers of Steel's Management Action Plan, which lays out the organization's mission and goals up through 2026.


Grant amounts ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 will go to projects submitted by nonprofit organizations with a tax-exempt status 501(c) 3, municipalities, counties, and educational institutions. All projects must be completed by March 31, 2022.

The press release states that the choice to focus on BIPOC applicants for this year's program reiterates Rivers of Steel's "long-held belief in diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion and strengthens our commitment to fighting systemic racism and discrimination against people of color amidst the nationwide call for ending racism.”

The program is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation, and the Environmental Stewardship Fund.

Rivers of Steel was founded in 1988 on what it describes as “principles of heritage development, community partnership, and a reverence for the region’s natural and shared resources.” The organization has been instrumental in saving former industrial sites, most notably the Carrie Blast Furnaces in Swissvale and Rankin, and supports economic revitalization through tourism and other initiatives.


The organization also hosts tours, workshops, exhibitions, and other experiences that showcase the “artistry and innovation” of the region's industrial past. For example, Rivers of Steel facilitated LightPlay, an upcoming show that transforms the Carrie Blast Furnaces into a “sensorial maze” with immersive light and sound installations, digital video artworks, and illuminated sculptures by local artists.

Applications will be ranked based on a number of criteria, including budget, alignment for heritage tourism development, and project narrative and outcomes. Proposals that “increase heritage tourism, enhance preservation efforts, involve the stewardship of natural resources, encourage outdoor recreation, and/or include collaborative partnerships” are strongly encouraged.

The application deadline is Thu., Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. Awards are expected to be announced in December. 

Speaking of...

U.S. Senate passes bill extending funds for Carrie Furnaces and other Pittsburgh heritage areas

By Janine Faust

Carrie Blast Furnaces

Critics' Pick: Thrival Festival

By Hannah Lynn

Critics' Pick: Thrival Festival

Sculptor Ed Parrish Jr. dazzles at the Irma Freeman Center

By Alice Winn

Sculptor Ed Parrish Jr. dazzles at the Irma Freeman Center
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Google Doodle celebrates pioneering Pittsburgh cartoonist Jackie Ormes

By Hannah Lynn

Google Doodle celebrates pioneering Pittsburgh cartoonist Jackie Ormes

Follow these 5 Pittsburghers on TikTok to fix your back pain and learn to make pasta

By Hannah Lynn

Follow these 5 Pittsburghers on TikTok to fix your back pain and learn to make pasta

Seven Days of Arts + Entertainment: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

By Hannah Lynn

Seven Days of Arts + Entertainment: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Diverse artists and musicians are focus at newly launched Bloomfield Garden Club

By Jordan Snowden

Betty Douglas and Rex Trimm
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 9-15, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Anika Ignozzi of OOH BABY brings her hand-painted, upcycled clothing to new Millvale storefront

Anika Ignozzi of OOH BABY brings her hand-painted, upcycled clothing to new Millvale storefront

By Amanda Waltz

Audience in promotional video for Quantum Theatre's 2019 production of King Lear

Quantum Theatre to support local businesses with launch of NearBuy program

By Amanda Waltz

The Heart Lives Through the Hands, an exhibit of work by Swoon now showing at Contemporary Craft

Seven Days of Arts + Entertainment: Sept. 10-16

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation