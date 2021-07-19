 Riverhounds ends partnership with Chick-fil-A after backlash from fans | LGBTQ | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Riverhounds ends partnership with Chick-fil-A after backlash from fans

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Highmark Stadium - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP photo: Lisa Cunningham
Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Highmark Stadium
After backlash from fans, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC soccer team announced that it will discontinue its promotion with the McKnight Chick-fil-A location, which would have included the promotion and sale of Chick-fil-A sandwiches at games.

Steel Army, an independent support group of Riverhounds fans, tweeted a statement shortly before noon on July 16 opposing the Riverhounds’ partnership. About 11 hours later, the Riverhounds announced it would sell Chick-fil-A sandwiches for its July 17 game against Loudoun United FC to honor their initial agreement but that it would not continue the promotion beyond that match.

Steel Army was critical of the sponsorship because of Chick-fil-A's well-documented anti-LGBTQ actions and affiliations.


Steel Army has even based fundraising efforts for LGBTQ causes around Riverhounds games. This includes Prideraiser for the Persad Center, a community-based mental health and substance abuse outpatient counseling center that supports the LGBTQ+ community and those living with HIV/AIDS. During the fundraiser, which ended July 1, people pledged a total of $241.70 per goal that the Riverhounds scored, raising $2,417 for 10 goals.
“We, having spent the past month soliciting donations on behalf of a local LGBTQ+ organization, strongly oppose the Riverhounds entering into a partnership with a local franchisee of a fast food restaurant chain that has a well documented history of corporate donations to organizations that promote anti-LGBTQ+ ideology,” says the Steel Army statement, which received support from fans online. “We’ve made the thoughts of our membership clear to the front office and hope they reconsider this agreement as well as take more care in the future with selecting their corporate partners.”

The Riverhounds are not the first Pittsburgh athletic organization to receive criticism for partnering with Chick-fil-A. In 2018, the DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon received backlash for partnering with the McKnight Chick-Fil-A for a post-marathon celebratory kids’ event. P3R, which organizes the marathon, issued a statement at the time that it would continue its partnership.

While the Riverhounds thanked the independently-owned McKnight Chick-fil-A for their collaboration, their statement emphasizes that “The Hounds and Highmark Stadium strongly believe in making all of our fans feel welcome.”

Chick-fil-A has a history of donating to anti-LGBTQ+ organizations. In 2017, the popular fast-food company donated more than $1.8 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Salvation Army, and the Paul Anderson Youth Home, three organizations with histories of anti-LGBTQ discrimination. Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has also come out against same-sex marriage rights.


While the Riverhounds did not specifically comment on any of Chick-fil-A’s actions, its statement says, “As an organization, we will continue to look for ways to partner with local and national brands to improve the game day experience for everyone.”

Trending

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh branches return to full capacity, increase hours
Pittsburgh cooking show Heating Up to highlight vegan food and social justice
Pitt faculty efforts to unionize continue with upcoming election to join USW
Prime Stage Theatre to return to in-person plays for its 25th season starting this fall
Pa. Game Commission remove protected species’ nests upsetting Western Pennsylvania birders
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

A Night at the Riverhounds: Soccer, booze, and the Steel Army

By Owen Gabbey

A Night at the Riverhounds: Soccer, booze, and the Steel Army

Pittsburgh Riverhounds fans will return to Highmark Stadium for 2021 season

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh Riverhounds practice at Highmark Stadium on Mon., March 29, 2021.

Photos: Steel Army 35mm Project from the Pittsburgh Riverhounds playoffs

By Jared Wickerham

Photos: Steel Army 35mm Project from the Pittsburgh Riverhounds playoffs

Pittsburgh Marathon under fire from LGBTQ activists for Chick-fil-A partnership

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburh Marathon under fire from LGBTQ activists for Chick-fil-A partnership
More »

Tags

Latest in LGBTQ

Lawsuit filed against Allegheny County hotel for allegedly discriminating against trans worker

By Amanda Waltz

Lawsuit filed against Allegheny County hotel for allegedly discriminating against trans worker

LGBTQ Asians in Pittsburgh create community from the intersections of their identity

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

LGBTQ Asians in Pittsburgh create community from the intersections of their identity

Pittsburgh Pride merch that benefits local businesses, artists, and causes

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Pride merch that benefits local businesses, artists, and causes

Stonewall Sports provides LGBTQ recreation outside of typical avenues

By Ryan Deto

Michael Gosha (captain of Balls Of Steel), Megan Entwistle (captain of Lickity Splits), and Lindsey Williams (captain of The Karen’s)
More »
More LGBTQ »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 14-20, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

A cliff swallow in its nest

Pa. Game Commission remove protected species’ nests upsetting Western Pennsylvania birders

By Cassie Miller

The Healing Center new medical marijuana dispensary in Robinson to open on July 30

Pittsburgh to get its first drive-through medical marijuana dispensary

By Lauryn Nania

Former state rep. Rick Saccone

Special-election loser and insurrectionist Rick Saccone eyes bid for lieutenant governor

By Ryan Deto

A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Pittsburgh’s Friendship neighborhood

A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Pittsburgh’s Friendship neighborhood

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation