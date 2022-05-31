 Riverhounds defender leaves town to represent his national side | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Riverhounds defender leaves town to represent his national side

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Riverhounds defender Mekeil Williams - PHOTO: CHRIS COWGER
Photo: Chris Cowger
Pittsburgh Riverhounds defender Mekeil Williams
Riverhounds defender Mekeil Williams will miss his next two fixtures with the Pittsburgh soccer club while he represents Trinidad and Tobago’s national side in the CONCACAF nations league.

Williams, 31, has been a regular of the Caribbean team throughout his tenure with the Riverhounds, and wore the captain’s armband for the first time during a matchup against Bolivia earlier this year.

Trinidad and Tobago are scheduled to play four games in the upcoming window as they seek qualification in the Gold Cup. A total of 41 teams from the Caribbean and North and Central Americas participate in this annual contest, which was most recently won by the U.S. national side.


Known as the “Soca Warriors,” Trinidad and Tobago has a strong presence in the international soccer scene despite having a population only slightly larger than Allegheny County’s. The team has finished in the top five of the Gold Cup on eight occasions and qualified for the World Cup in 2006, where they were captained by former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke.

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are currently placed fourth in the USL’s eastern league, having played 12 of 34 regular season games.

