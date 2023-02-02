RIP Mad Mex Oakland, you gritty, pitch-black, perfect restaurant | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Mad Mex Mad Mex in Oakland

I need a much earlier happy hour these days, and the staff is always very kind about my kids spilling rice and beans all over the floor. Most importantly, it's perfectly acceptable for me to sip on a giant, candy-colored margarita with a toddler on my hip.





The Oakland spot wasn't kid-friendly (I'm told by a former staffer there was exactly one high chair in the place) but that's why we loved having it in our back pockets. O n those rare occasions when the babysitter was booked and it was just grown-ups, it felt like the old days to squeeze into that narrow Atwood location and down cervezas in the dark.



This is why I can't help but be heartbroken that the Mad Mex of my youth — and my more recent once-or-twice-a-year late nights out — is gone.



Of course, it's not like we're really saying goodbye. A bajillion Mad Mex locations are still pouring margaritas and serving up Wing-o-Ritos a-plenty. We'll be OK.



But check on your local Xennial friends today who grew up on Atwood, along with pretty much anyone who went to college in Oakland in the last few decades. We're pouring a Big Azz one out.