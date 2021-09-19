Right Track Addiction Services at the Forefront of Pittsburgh's Addiction Care

Fortunately, Right Track Addiction Services has been meeting these challenges with patients all along. At the forefront of Pittsburgh’s opiate recovery, Right Track is an outpatient center with plenty of COVID-safe options like tele-health and video conferencing. Their flexibility and willingness to work with peoples busy schedules are things their current patients really love.
Right Track uses a combination of Suboxone, medical marijuana, and tapering to help patients get clean. Their approach works by reducing cravings, withdrawal symptoms, and the physical pain that has caused some people to become addicted to prescription painkillers. This reduction in physical symptoms helps with mental clarity and creates room for an individual to work on the mental and emotional aspects of recovery needed to achieve sustained clean time. When a solid foundation is established, patients can begin tapering off of the medication with a clear mind and a higher chance of success. Right Track is one of the only programs in Pittsburgh that has been helping people get completely off of Suboxone.
Right Track understands that recovery is a challenging process and they strive to give their patients the best chance for success. There are a few things that set Right Track apart from many of the treatment centers in the Pittsburgh area:
- Highly flexible appointment scheduling
- A staff that has firsthand experience with addiction
- Highly individualized recovery plans that fits the best needs of the patient
- 7 day a week staff availability
- Patient involvement in recovery plan decision making
- Non-judgmental atmosphere
These are among the reasons why Right Track has become a leader in the field in the Pittsburgh area. Behind Dr. Norman Frey, with over 30 years as a practicing doctor, and Matt Workman, who has experience running educational groups on addiction at UPMC, Right Track brings a wealth of experience and firsthand care to treatment.
Prioritizing wellness over profits, Right Track is here to help no matter where you are in your journey. As A.F. said, “This place has been amazing since Day 1 for me. The day I called, they had me scheduled to speak with a doctor THAT day. They listened to my situation and needs without judgement. Matt is fantastic with communication and I do feel cared for by him and Dr. Frey.”