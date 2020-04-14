 Right now, CatVideoFest can come to you | Film | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Right now, CatVideoFest can come to you

By

click to enlarge cat2.jpg
Already binged Tiger King? Bored with cat memes online? Need a feline fix? For the first time ever, you can screen CatVideoFest at home through Carnegie Science Center's Rangos Giant Cinema and the Harris Theater.

Long time CatVideoFest curator, Will Braden, created Best of CatVideoFest: Creature Comforts Edition. The 40-minute reel is specifically designed for home-viewing and includes the very best videos from CatVideoFest's illustrious history.

Watch cats snuggle, sneak, snack, sleep, and creep from the comfort of your house.

Pay what feels good to enjoy Best of CatVideoFest: Creature Comforts Edition from the Harris Theater or Rangos Giant Cinema. The suggested rental price is $5 and starts at at least $0.99.

All Arts+Entertainment »
