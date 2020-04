Right now, CatVideoFest can come to you

CatVideoFest at home through Carnegie Science Center's



Long time CatVideoFest curator, Will Braden, created Best of CatVideoFest: Creature Comforts Edition. The 40-minute reel is specifically designed for home-viewing and includes the very best videos from CatVideoFest's illustrious history. Already binged Tiger King ? Bored with cat memes online? Need a feline fix? For the first time ever, you can screenat home through Carnegie Science Center's Rangos Giant Cinema and the Harris Theater Long timecurator, Will Braden, created. The 40-minute reel is specifically designed for home-viewing and includes the very best videos from's illustrious history.

The suggested rental price is $5 and starts at at least $0.99.

Watch cats snuggle, sneak, snack, sleep, and creep from the comfort of your house.Pay what feels good to enjoyfrom the Harris Theater or Rangos Giant Cinema