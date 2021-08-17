 Rib Fest returns, a new donut spot, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Rib Fest returns, a new donut spot, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge 66 Bowl by Piada Italian Street Food - PHOTO: COURTESY OF PIADA ITALIAN STREET FOOD
Photo: Courtesy of Piada Italian Street Food
66 Bowl by Piada Italian Street Food

Rib Fest x Heinz Field

100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. heinzfield.com
This free-to-enter, family-friendly event is back for 2021 and promises days of good food, live music, and fun. Presented by Miller Lite, the fest will run from Thu., Sept. 2-Mon., Sept. 6 and includes what's being touted as "the best ribs in the country," as well as college football games, concerts by local favorites like The Clarks, and street parties. You can also register to participate in the Gatorade/Steelers 5k Race, Fitness Walk and Kid’s Kickoff Run.

Oliver’s Donuts

4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. oliversdonuts.com
For now, Oliver’s Donuts is a pop-up at the Lawrenceville Market House, but any opportunity to get delicious donuts is one that should be cherished. The space is almost open, and they even have a neon donut sign calling to potential customers. These donuts are also made from local grains so you can feel good about eating them.

McCormick & Schmicks

301 Fifth Ave., Downtown. mccormickandschmicks.com
This popular seafood restaurant has closed the doors of its SouthSide Works location permanently. All branding for the restaurant has been removed from the facade and a sign in the window indicates its closure. The location has been closed for about a week or more. The Downtown location of McCormick & Schmicks remains open.

Piada Italian Street Food

5996 Centre Ave., East Liberty. mypiada.com
Piada’s newest Pittsburgh location is now open. The East Liberty spot offers less indoor dining space and more outdoor seating than Piada's Oakland and North Hills locations, as well as a pay-first model that encourages pick-up and take-out options. For the grand opening on Thu., Aug. 17, Piada will donate 66% of sales from its limited-time 66 Bowl to the Mario Lemieux Foundation.


“He’s hurt a lot of people. And he’s left a lot of people to control his messes.” This week, food writer Hal B. Klein from Pittsburgh Magazine published an investigative feature on local celebrity chef Kevin Sousa. The article details Sousa’s history of creating and departing numerous food projects here in Pittsburgh, and how it affected business partners, communities, and those closest to him. 

