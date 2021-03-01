 Review: Graeter's new Caramel Macchiato ice cream | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Review: Graeter's new Caramel Macchiato ice cream

By

click to enlarge Graeter's Caramel Macchiato ice cream - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP photo: Lisa Cunningham
Graeter's Caramel Macchiato ice cream
Spring is almost here. It’s close enough that it’s time to put away those hot beverages, and embrace warm weather treats, like ice cream. And with a new flavor from Cincinnati-based creamery Graeter’s debuting on March 1, Pittsburghers can have the best of both worlds of the shoulder season.

Greater’s — with parlor locations in the North Hills and Mt. Lebanon — has introduced its 2021 Mystery Flavor: Caramel Macchiato. Pittsburgh City Paper was lucky enough to get its hands on a pint of the coffee shop-inspired ice cream, and it does not disappoint in terms of espresso flavor.

Like a good caramel macchiato beverage, Graeter’s ice cream is strong with coffee flavor upfront, and then finishes sweet with ribbons of caramel and milk chocolate caramel truffle. With the addition of crunchy toffee pieces, the creamy ice cream has the right amount of added texture with a crunch or chew every now and again.


The new ice cream really does remind me of a barista-inspired beverage, and the flavor should be very familiar to many, since caramel macchiatos are widely available. And it’s delightfully rich, which is appreciated in the late winter months. Graeter’s ice cream is handcrafted with the brand’s classic French Pots in two and a half gallon batches.

In addition to being available at scoop shops and Graeter’s online store, the Caramel Macchiato flavor is also now available at area Giant Eagle supermarkets.

