 Review: East End Brewing’s canned G&T Hard Seltzer | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Review: East End Brewing’s canned G&T Hard Seltzer

By

A 4-pack of East End Brewing's G&T Hard Seltzer - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP photo: Ryan Deto
A 4-pack of East End Brewing's G&T Hard Seltzer
Hard seltzers are everywhere. Versions of the popular alcoholic beverage are now sold by brewing giants like Budweiser and Miller/Coors. Pittsburgh craft brewers are getting in on the action too, but many are making twists to the typical hard seltzer formula.

And East End Brewing’s new hard seltzer is really taking the formula for a loop, and in a really encouraging way. The new G&T Hard Seltzer is a beverage brewed with botanicals similar to those used in making gin, and then finished off with some fresh lime. It’s East End’s take on a canned gin and tonic, except there is no gin and no tonic.

The first sip is a doozy, and wholly unexpected. In a way that might turn off many drinkers. It is not reminiscent of other hard seltzers, it doesn’t really taste like a beer, and it’s not as potent as a gin and tonic (even though it clocks in at 7.5% ABV).


But power through. After four to five sips, the bitterness becomes delightful, which is balanced out well by the lime.

Once you grow accustomed to the fact that it’s not a gin and tonic, and it’s not like other seltzers, it’s actually what you might be looking for. I personally find hard seltzers to be too sweet, and too bubbly. To me, they are like drinking champagne, but without the joy and beauty of the celebratory beverage. Hard seltzers are easy to drink at first, but I grow tired and annoyed of them after a while. I crave bitterness or some body.

East End’s G&T Hard Seltzer is the opposite experience of a typical hard seltzer. It’s hard to drink at first, but then surprisingly balanced and satisfying in the long run. It's not as filling as a beer, even though it is more alcoholic. And I drank two in the same night and didn’t feel any grogginess the next morning.

The combo of bitter upfront with the botanicals — like juniper berries, bitter orange peels, and coriander — followed by a refreshing middle body, then sour lime to finish became more addicting with each sip. But seltzer fans beware, this isn’t a chuggable, fruity beverage like White Claw. It’s a truly unique hard seltzer experience. It’s still fairly easy to drink, but it is more in line with any well-balanced, and flavor-packed brew.


The pale yellow is also nice to see in a seltzer. A good reminder that, yes, this will get you drunk.

Four-packs can be picked up at the East End Brewery in Larimer, and orders can be placed ahead of time on East End’s website. (Limited delivery is also available.) The brewery’s front patio is now open, and tables are spaced safe for social distancing, if you want to try a G&T Hard Seltzer onsite.
East End Brewing. 147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com

Trending

Where to pick up some of Pittsburgh's best fresh-baked bread, from baguettes to challah to sourdough
ACLU sues McKeesport Council for closing public meeting after outcry over checkpoints and alleged warrantless searches
CLP celebrates 125th anniversary with commemorative library cards designed by local artists
Pittsburgh politicians quarrel over who pushed eviction moratorium past the finish line
CMOA video work Reign of Winter turns royal wedding into surreal fantasy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh politicians quarrel over who pushed eviction moratorium past the finish line

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh's Polish Hill neighborhood

The recent deaths of trans people of color in Western Pennsylvania signal an alarming trend of violence

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

The recent deaths of trans people of color in Western Pennsylvania signal an alarming trend of violence

City Books creates fund to provide books to incarcerated youth at Shuman Juvenile Detention Center

By Colleen Hammond

City Books creates fund to provide books to incarcerated youth at Shuman Juvenile Detention Center
More »

Tags

Latest in Drink

Nine O'Clock Wines showcases natural vino with a stand-out subscription service

By Amanda Waltz

Nine O'Clock Wines showcases natural vino with a stand-out subscription service

Mosaic Leaf tea bar in Lawrenceville offers matcha for any occasion

By Ryan Deto

Mosaic Leaf tea bar in Lawrenceville offers matcha for any occasion

Six outside-of-the-box lattes for adventurous Pittsburgh coffee lovers

By Dani Janae

Pistachio Latte from Redstart Roasters

Eight perfect two-ingredient Pennsylvania cocktails for the novice home bartender

By Ryan Deto

Eight perfect two-ingredient Pennsylvania cocktails for the novice home bartender
More »

Readers also liked…

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

By Maggie Weaver

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 3- 9, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Mosaic Leaf tea bar in Lawrenceville offers matcha for any occasion

Mosaic Leaf tea bar in Lawrenceville offers matcha for any occasion

By Ryan Deto

Nine O'Clock Wines showcases natural vino with a stand-out subscription service

Nine O'Clock Wines showcases natural vino with a stand-out subscription service

By Amanda Waltz

Where to pick up some of Pittsburgh's best fresh-baked bread, from baguettes to challah to sourdough

Where to pick up some of Pittsburgh's best fresh-baked bread, from baguettes to challah to sourdough

By Hannah Lynn

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation