Return of banh mi, new coffee collab, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Bar Louie Cocktail from Bar Louie

click to enlarge CP File Photo: AmyJo Brown Street-food vendor Lucy Nguyen sells banh mi.

Lucy Banh Mi

2216 Penn Ave., Strip District. instagram.com/lucybanhmi

Lucy Banh Mi, the popular sandwich stand outside of Bar Marco in the Strip District, has made her triumphant return to the neighborhood and is now serving up banh mi just in time for spring.

click to enlarge Commonplace Coffee's Highland Park blend

China Lin

5500 Butler St., Lawrenceville. chinalinpa.com

In a letter posted to In a letter posted to Reddit , it appears as though the beloved Chinese spot in Lawrenceville is closing its doors. The letter thanks all of the “valued customers” who have frequented the restaurant over the years before wishing all good health. The letter also states that the restaurant's lease will end on Thu., March 31, and that the owners were unable to come to an agreement with the landlord, so they're closing up shop as a result.

Have news about a Pittsburgh bar or restaurant? Send it to danijanae@pghcitypaper.com.

Hello Neighbor will be collaborating with Khalil’s Restaurant to host a 50-person dinner that will go toward supporting their refugee resettlement efforts. Since the start of the year, Hello Neighbor has resettled 206 Afghan refugees, and they plan to do even more work. This series of dinners, hosted on April 5, 12, and 26 at 6 p.m. will feature meat and vegetarian options. You can register for the event by visiting the Hello Neighbor website.This popular vegan restaurant has announced a new brunch menu featuring two new mimosas, and dishes like savory grits, eggplant sandwiches, and blueberry lemon waffles. They will also be hosting a pop-up kitchen on Sun., March 27 from 12-9, with menu items like vegan rib or chikn sandwiches.The next Commonplace Coffee blend in their collaboration with Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is ready to meet the public. The Highland Park blend is a custom blend that comes in a 12 oz. bag. The coffee is a blend of 50% Mapendo and 50% Duromina, and has a “sweetness and body” in the blend. The coffee can be purchased at a Commonplace location or online.With Thu., March 24 being National Cocktail Day, Bar Louie is encouraging you to celebrate with their limited-edition Winter Citrus Punch benefitting Action Against Hunger. The bar will be donating $1 from every purchase toward the cause. They will also feature drink specials, including $5 single-pour premium call liquor cocktails, $6 all signature martinis, and $6 select premium house cocktails.Every Friday through April 8, this gluten-free restaurant will host an “allergen free” fish fry for those who are allergic to gluten. The meal includes a fresh piece of fried fish, served on gluten-free brioche buns, with a side of homemade coleslaw, freshly prepared french fries, and a chocolate chip cookie for dessert, all for $24.99. All items are gluten, soy, peanut, and tree nut-free.