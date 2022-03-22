 Return of banh mi, new coffee collab, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Return of banh mi, new coffee collab, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge Cocktail from Bar Louie - PHOTO: COURTESY OF BAR LOUIE
Photo: Courtesy of Bar Louie
Cocktail from Bar Louie
Hello Neighbor x Khalil’s
4757 Baum Blvd., Bloomfield. khalilsrestaurant.com
Hello Neighbor will be collaborating with Khalil’s Restaurant to host a 50-person dinner that will go toward supporting their refugee resettlement efforts. Since the start of the year, Hello Neighbor has resettled 206 Afghan refugees, and they plan to do even more work. This series of dinners, hosted on April 5, 12, and 26 at 6 p.m. will feature meat and vegetarian options. You can register for the event by visiting the Hello Neighbor website.

click to enlarge Street-food vendor Lucy Nguyen sells banh mi. - CP FILE PHOTO: AMYJO BROWN
CP File Photo: AmyJo Brown
Street-food vendor Lucy Nguyen sells banh mi.
Lucy Banh Mi
2216 Penn Ave., Strip District. instagram.com/lucybanhmi
Lucy Banh Mi, the popular sandwich stand outside of Bar Marco in the Strip District, has made her triumphant return to the neighborhood and is now serving up banh mi just in time for spring.

Onion Maiden
639 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. onionmaiden.com
This popular vegan restaurant has announced a new brunch menu featuring two new mimosas, and dishes like savory grits, eggplant sandwiches, and blueberry lemon waffles. They will also be hosting a pop-up kitchen on Sun., March 27 from 12-9, with menu items like vegan rib or chikn sandwiches.

click to enlarge Commonplace Coffee's Highland Park blend
Commonplace Coffee's Highland Park blend
Commonplace Coffee
5827 Forbes Ave.,. Squirrel Hill. commonplacecoffee.com
The next Commonplace Coffee blend in their collaboration with Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is ready to meet the public. The Highland Park blend is a custom blend that comes in a 12 oz. bag. The coffee is a blend of 50% Mapendo and 50% Duromina, and has a “sweetness and body” in the blend. The coffee can be purchased at a Commonplace location or online.


China Lin
5500 Butler St., Lawrenceville. chinalinpa.com
In a letter posted to Reddit, it appears as though the beloved Chinese spot in Lawrenceville is closing its doors. The letter thanks all of the “valued customers” who have frequented the restaurant over the years before wishing all good health. The letter also states that the restaurant's lease will end on Thu., March 31, and that the owners were unable to come to an agreement with the landlord, so they're closing up shop as a result.

Bar Louie
330 North Shore Drive, North Side. barlouie.com
With Thu., March 24 being National Cocktail Day, Bar Louie is encouraging you to celebrate with their limited-edition Winter Citrus Punch benefitting Action Against Hunger. The bar will be donating $1 from every purchase toward the cause. They will also feature drink specials, including $5 single-pour premium call liquor cocktails, $6 all signature martinis, and $6 select premium house cocktails.

Gluten Free Goat
4905 Penn Ave., Garfield. glutenfreegoat.com
Every Friday through April 8, this gluten-free restaurant will host an “allergen free” fish fry for those who are allergic to gluten. The meal includes a fresh piece of fried fish, served on gluten-free brioche buns, with a side of homemade coleslaw, freshly prepared french fries, and a chocolate chip cookie for dessert, all for $24.99. All items are gluten, soy, peanut, and tree nut-free.
Have news about a Pittsburgh bar or restaurant? Send it to danijanae@pghcitypaper.com.

