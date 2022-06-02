 Residents and professionals urge PA state legislators to take action against fracking | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Residents and professionals urge PA state legislators to take action against fracking

By

click to enlarge The site of a Shell ethane cracker plant, shown under construction in 2018, in Monaca, Pa. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The site of a Shell ethane cracker plant, shown under construction in 2018, in Monaca, Pa.
State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery), chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, and Sen. Jim Brewster (D-McKeesport) hosted a public hearing June 6 on policy issues and the statewide health impacts of the shale gas industry. Participants spoke freely about their concerns.

“Industry did not tell us that this radioactive material would be stored on site for months at a time near our homes and schools,” says Cathy Lodge, a Washington County resident.

"Pennsylvania's Shale Gas Boom: How Policy Decisions Failed to Protect Public Health & What We Can Do to Correct It," held at CCAC's Boyce Campus in Monroeville and streamed online, included residents and professionals who expressed their concerns and shared findings regarding the effects of fracking on public health. The panels focused respectively on community impact, health effects, and policy solutions relating to the shale gas industry.


Despite convening the meeting to engage their constituents, Muth and Brewster acknowledged they have little power to enact change as the minority party in both chambers of the state legislature.

“My bills have been ignored just like you,” says Brewster, with Muth agreeing, “Every single thing we do fails.”

Lodge said they’ve been dealing with Marcellus Shale issues since the early 2000s and that they came to Washington County with promises of prosperity and wealth to the area.

“In fact, over the years my children attended the Fort Cherry schools, our district has cut programs and teachers due to lack of money in the district and a decline in enrollment,” says Lodge. “From what I’ve experienced, the promise of prosperity did not materialize for our communities or our schools. Instead, we’ve been left with worries about the risks posed to our health, our land, and our water sources.”


Lodge added that her area has experienced unexplained instances of rare cancers.

“Although there have not been any clear links, communities in our region have experienced unexplained small clusters of rare cancers,” says Lodge.

Gillian Graber, executive director of Protect PT (Penn-Trafford), told of what happened when the oil industry came to her community.

“Your municipality is utterly unprepared for what is to come. Your elected and appointed officials do not have the benefit of years of preparation, and expert advice, but the gas industry does,” says Graber.

Graber emphasized that the public health effects of fracking weren’t a political issue but instead were a health issue, telling the legislators that “as a politician, you can’t be pro-industry and pro-health, you have to pick one.”


The Environmental Health Project, a nonprofit public health organization, published a white paper in which they found that health impacts increase the closer you are to shale gas facilities. Makenzie White, the organization’s public health manager, discussed the findings during the panel.

“Peer-reviewed studies indicate that health impacts increase the closer one lives to shale gas facilities,” she said. “These studies show concerning evidence of health harms, including symptoms such as worsening asthma symptoms, headaches, fatigue, skin rashes.”

Trending

Speaking of...

Reports highlight how to repair the Appalachian economy without relying on fracking

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Reports highlight how to repair the Appalachian economy without relying on fracking

Pittsburgh-area activists demand Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf keep campaign promise to protect water and air quality

By Rebecca Addison

Former Pittsburgh City Councilor Doug Shields, of advocacy organization Food and Water Watch, at the rally outside Gov. Tom Wolf's Pittsburgh office
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

People We Love: Pittsburgh art installation goes international

By Jamie Wiggan

People We Love exhibit

Pittsburgh Pirates and 1Hood Media sponsor Juneteenth call for artists

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh Pirates and 1Hood Media sponsor Juneteenth call for artists

Gordon Parks in Pittsburgh provides much-needed look at Black workers behind WW2-era industries

By Jacob Blumenstein

Installation views of Gordon Parks in Pittsburgh, 1944/1946 at Carnegie Museum of Art, 2022

Permanent Hangover gains cult following, branding illustrated beer merch to the apathetic

By Owen Gabbey

Permanent Hangover gains cult following, branding illustrated beer merch to the apathetic
More »

Readers also liked…

Gordon Parks in Pittsburgh provides much-needed look at Black workers behind WW2-era industries

By Jacob Blumenstein

Installation views of Gordon Parks in Pittsburgh, 1944/1946 at Carnegie Museum of Art, 2022
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 1- 7, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

12 spots for teens to enjoy summer in Pittsburgh

12 spots for teens to enjoy summer in Pittsburgh

By Dontae Washington

Moe's Brewery Tour returns, pairing live musicians with local breweries (2)

Moe's Brewery Tour returns, pairing live musicians with local breweries

By Dani Janae

People We Love exhibit

People We Love: Pittsburgh art installation goes international

By Jamie Wiggan

RRR brings Tollywood, dudes rock-style to the Harris Theater

RRR brings Tollywood, dudes rock-style to the Harris Theater

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation