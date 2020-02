Report reveals Netflix removed Night of the Living Dead from Germany's streaming services

click to enlarge Film still: Image Ten, Inc. Ghouls in Night of the Living Dead

Whenshuffled into theaters in 1968, the Pittsburgh-shot film shocked audiences with its graphic violence and gore. Since then, far more bloody and gratuitous films have graced the horror genre in the U.S. and throughout the world (see, for example, the New French Extremism movement of the early 2000s). But apparently, the 50-plus year-old film is still too intense for audiences in Germany, which requested it be removed from the country’s Netflix streaming services.The country’s opposition torecently came to light in Netflix’s 2019 Environmental Social Governance report , the first-ever document disclosing the company’s “environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.” As first reported by Axios , the document includes a list of nine films the company removed from streaming services in various countries between 2015 and Feb. 2020. Among them is, with the document stating, “In 2017, we complied with a written demand from the German Commission for Youth Protection (KJM) to removefrom the service in Germany only. A version of the film is banned in the country.”The report never specifies which version of the film was banned. The film was created by Pittsburgh legend George Romero , and it has spawned an entire genre of zombie films.Other films taken down includein Vietnam and an episode ofin Saudi Arabia. Singapore made a large share of the requests, with, andall being removed from the country’s Netflix services.Netflix added that beginning next year, the company will provide annual lists of titles it’s taken down.KJM is described on its website as “the central supervisory body for the protection of minors in private radio and telemedia.” Using guidelines introduced in 2003 by the German Interstate Treaty on the Protection of Minors in the Media, the group investigates and regulates media considered illegal or too extreme for young German viewers, including online.The ban seems a little odd considering that, in the U.S., Netflix has streamed a variety of German programming putting young characters in mature or distressing situations, including the supernatural series, a series about a teen drug dealer called, and, a series about a brutal murder at a boarding school. Germany has also produced its own contributions to the zombie sub-genre, including, most recently,, a 2019 film about two women trying to survive an undead apocalypse.Regardless, Pittsburgh horror fans should feel somewhat proud that this local gem has been officially deemed too terrifying by an entire European government.