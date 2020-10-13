 Report: Pennsylvania's rate of uninsured children grew between 2016-19 | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Report: Pennsylvania's rate of uninsured children grew between 2016-19

By

The number of uninsured children in Pennsylvania has grown slightly over the last three years, matching a nationwide increase that’s wiped out the progress the nation made when it reached a historic low in 2016, a new report has found.

After reaching a national low of 4.7% in 2016, the rate of children without insurance began to gradually creep back up again starting in 2017. By 2019, the uninsured rate had risen to 5,7%, or an increase of 726,000 children, according to the study by the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University’s Health Policy Institute.

According to the study, “much of the gain in coverage that children made as a consequence of the Affordable Care Act’s major coverage expansions implemented in 2014 has now been eliminated.”


As our sibling site, the Ohio Capital Journal, reports the study attributed declines in Medicaid enrollment as the start of the decrease in insured children. Public coverage for children includes Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
click to enlarge COURTESY OF GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY, CENTER FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Courtesy of Georgetown University, Center for Children & Families
In Pennsylvania, there were 126,000 uninsured children in 2016, before the dawning of the Trump era, putting the state 46th nationwide, the study found. By 2019, that number had grown to 128,000, with the state rising to 44th place nationwide.

In percentage terms, the Keystone State’s uninsured rate grew from 4.4% in 2016 to 4.6% in 2019, the 23rd highest rate nationwide, the study found. All but two of Pennsylvania’s neighboring states also charted increases in the three-year period between 2016 and 2019, the study found.

Here’s how that broke down:
1. Delaware: 3.1% (2016); 4.8% (2019)
2. Maryland: 3.4% (2016/2019)
3. New Jersey: 3.7% (2016); 4.3% (2019)
4. New York: 2.5% (2016); 2.4% (2019)
5. Ohio: 3.8% (2016); 4.8% (2019)
6. West Virginia: 2.3% (2016); 3.5% (2019)

Texas and Florida had the highest uninsured rates, representing 41% of the overall increase in child non-coverage, with about 1 million children in Texas lacking health insurance in 2019, and an estimated 343,000 uninsured children in Florida, the Capital Journal noted.


click to enlarge COURTESY OF GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY, CENTER FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Courtesy of Georgetown University, Center for Children & Families
“The rate of uninsured children (as opposed to the number) is an important indicator to examine how states are doing in comparison with each other and accounting for relative size,” the report reads. “As a whole, the country experienced a 1 percentage point increase in the child uninsured rate during the three-year period, with 26 states seeing statistically significant change on this measure. In total, 29 states experienced a statistically significant adverse change in rate or number during the three-year period.”

The largest national increase in uninsured children, 320,000, came between 2018 and 2019, and represents the largest annual jump in more than a decade, the authors of the study said.

“Moreover, since this data was collected prior to the pandemic, the number of uninsured children is likely considerably higher in 2020, as families have lost their jobs and employer-sponsored insurance, though it is impossible to know yet by precisely how much,” the study stated.
John Micek is the editor of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Pittsburgh-area mail carrier under investigation is apparent QAnon conspiracy theorist

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh-area mail carrier under investigation is apparent QAnon conspiracy theorist

With rental reforms stalled in the Legislature, Gov. Wolf announces a workaround

By Elizabeth Hardison

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at Lancaster Health Center in July

Pa. Second Lady Gisele Fetterman subject to racist attack at the grocery store

By Rjaa Ahmed

Pa. Second Lady Gisele Fetterman subject to racist attack at the grocery store

Yes, it's still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.

By Ryan Deto

Yes, it’s still legal for businesses to discriminate against gay people in most of Pa.
Pittsburgh-area mail carrier under investigation is apparent QAnon conspiracy theorist

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh-area mail carrier under investigation is apparent QAnon conspiracy theorist

With rental reforms stalled in the Legislature, Gov. Wolf announces a workaround

By Elizabeth Hardison

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at Lancaster Health Center in July

PHOTOS: Protesters call for the tearing down of Christopher Columbus statue on Indigenous Peoples' Day

By Jared Wickerham

Emmanuel Todd-Baraka, carrying an American Indian Movement flag, listens to speakers during a protest on Indigenous Peoples' Day in front of the wrapped-up Christopher Columbus statue in Oakland.

Pittsburgh youth activists oppose confirming Barrett to U.S. Supreme Court

By Amanda Waltz

Elise Silvestri of Sunrise Pittsburgh uses a megaphone during a protest outside of the Grant Building in Downtown Pittsburgh
Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
