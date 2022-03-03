 Repair the World seeks donations in celebration of Purim | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Repair the World seeks donations in celebration of Purim

By

Jewish social justice organization Repair the World Pittsburgh is collecting household supplies to benefit several local groups in celebration of Purim, a one-day Jewish holiday which begins this year on the evening of Wed., March 16.

The drive will benefit Za’kiyah House, a Homewood recovery-based housing program for men; Center of Life, a Hazelwood community support organization; SisTers PGH, which serves QTBIPOC (Queer Trans Black Indigenous People of Color) trans, and nonbinary people in Southwestern Pa.; and Pittsburgh Restaurant Workers Aid, a mutual aid group for restaurant and hospitality workers.

“Purim is a joyous holiday that recounts the saving of the Jews from a massacre in ancient Persia,” Repair the World posted on Twitter. “On Purim, it is customary to give our neighbors mishloach manot, Purim baskets filled with food or drink, to ensure everyone has enough to eat and to build community. In preparation for Purim, we’re collecting items for local organizations to put our own spin on mishloach manot.”


A full list of requested donations is on Twitter, and it includes clean or gently used linens, new household cleaning supplies, children’s games and activity books, personal care items, and non-perishable food.

Supplies may be dropped off everyday until Thu., March 10 at Trace Brewing, 4312 Main St., Bloomfield, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

