 Rep. Summer Lee to introduce bill to end cash bail in Pennsylvania | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Rep. Summer Lee to introduce bill to end cash bail in Pennsylvania

By

click to enlarge State Rep. Summer Lee - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
State Rep. Summer Lee
Assigning cash bail to defendants has come under increased scrutiny over the years. In Allegheny County, the practice has Magisterial District Judges forcing defendants who were charged, but not convicted, of a crime to sometimes pay thousands of dollars to avoid time in jail. In the county, bails are doled out at preliminary arraignments, where it can be difficult to have a lawyer, family member, or advocate present. Pittsburgh City Paper wrote about how this can cause a myriad of issues, and how judges can help to end cash bail here: "Advocates fight to end cash bail"

But that’s just per district, and in just one county in Pennsylvania. State Rep. Summer Lee (D-Swissvale) wants to see the practice of cash bail ended all across the commonwealth.

On Jan. 15, Lee introduced a memorandum announcing she will be introducing a bill to end cash bail across Pennsylvania.


“The bail process in Pennsylvania too often centers on an individual’s ability to pay rather than the individual’s risk to public safety,” wrote Lee in the memorandum. “Because it includes no review of one’s ability to pay monetary bail, it frequently assigns cash bail to those who do not have the means to pay for release. This leads to lengthy periods of imprisonment, sometimes years, putting employment, housing, child custody and other means of a stable and productive life at risk.”

If people don’t have the funds to meet their cash bail, they are sent to jail until their hearing and/or trial, even if charges are ultimately dropped or they are found not guilty. Assigning bail to people who can’t afford it often means taxpayers foot the bill of defendants’ time in jail, and Lee’s memorandum says that “even six months of imprisonment can cost taxpayers $20,000.”

Lee’s memorandum also cites the Third US Circuit Court of Appeals, who in 2016 classified Pennsylvania’s system of bail as “a flaw in our system of justice” and “a threat to equal justice under the law.”

On top of that, incarceration rates in jails are high, even before imprisonment for being found guilty of crimes. County jails, like the Allegheny County Jail, hold inmates before trial, while prisons are where people who are sentenced are incarcerated. In Pennsylvania, most prisons are run by the state. Lee’s memorandum cites a 2019 Vera Institute study that shows that 64% of those imprisoned nationally since 2015 are pre-trial detainees.


California, the District of Columbia, and New Jersey have all ended the use of cash bail. This week, Illinois lawmakers passed a bill to end cash bail in their state. Philadelphia has limited the use of cash bail in recent years. 

In a tweet, Lee announced that her memorandum has already attracted the support of many of her colleagues in the state House. National polling from progressive data firm Data for Progress indicates twice as many voters want to end cash bail compared to those who support it.

However, Lee’s push has an uphill climb in Harrisburg, as Republicans control both the state House and the state Senate. Because of this, Republicans rarely, if ever, let Democratic-written bills see votes in the chambers. And even though several Republicans verbally advocate for criminal justice reform, Republican leaders in 2019 altered five bi-partisan criminal justice bills, which caused advocates like the American Civil Liberties Union to drop its support.

Trending

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto kicks off re-election campaign with optimistic view of city
Test kitchen: Sculpting a bridge out of butter for the Pa. Farm Show
13 Pittsburgh sandwiches that go beyond french fries and coleslaw
Monessen passes LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance, becomes first town in Westmoreland County to offer such civil rights protections
The soul of a country
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto kicks off re-election campaign with optimistic view of city

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto kicks off re-election campaign with optimistic view of city

13 Pittsburgh sandwiches that go beyond french fries and coleslaw

By Ryan Deto

13 Pittsburgh sandwiches that go beyond french fries and coleslaw

Monessen passes LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance, becomes first town in Westmoreland County to offer such civil rights protections

By Ryan Deto

LGBTQ Pride flag
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto kicks off re-election campaign with optimistic view of city

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto kicks off re-election campaign with optimistic view of city

Post-Gazette union announces Fridays cut from print schedule; paper to print just two days a week

By Ryan Deto

A Pittsburgh Post-Gazette news stand

New progressive panel formed in Harrisburg as House Democratic makeover continues

By Stephen Caruso

From left to right: Rep. Danielle Friel Otten, Rep. Sara Innamorato, and Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler listen in during a hearing on Restore PA on Mon. June 10, 2019.

Monessen passes LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance, becomes first town in Westmoreland County to offer such civil rights protections

By Ryan Deto

LGBTQ Pride flag
More »

Readers also liked…

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 13-19, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Guy Reschenthaler

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler to potentially lose tens of thousands in political contributions after companies cut off some GOP lawmakers

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto kicks off re-election campaign with optimistic view of city

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto kicks off re-election campaign with optimistic view of city

By Ryan Deto

Advocates fight to end cash bail; highlight important role in this year's Allegheny County magistrate races

Advocates fight to end cash bail; highlight important role in this year's Allegheny County magistrate races

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation