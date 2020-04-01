Rep. Mike Doyle holding a telephone town hall on coronavirus assistance on April 2

U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Forest Hills) is hoping to help Pittsburghers by providing them answers to questions surrounding the CARES Act. Doyle and a group of other Pittsburgh-area elected officials will be hosting a telephone town hall Thursday, April 2 at 5:30 p.m.
Other officials at the telephone town hall include State Sen. Jay Costa (D-Forest Hills), State Reps. Jake Wheatley (D-Hill District) and Ed Gainey (D-East Liberty), Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary W. Gerard Oleksiak, and U.S. Small Business Administration Pittsburgh District Director Dr. Kelly A. Hunt.
Tomorrow (4/2) at 5:30 p.m., I will be joined by officials from the state and local level to answer your questions about unemployment compensation, direct payments, and small business loans in the CARES Act. We look forward to answering your questions. pic.twitter.com/6TKTUubJe0— Mike Doyle (@USRepMikeDoyle) April 1, 2020
According to a press release, they will be able to provide information and answer questions about the assistance for workers, families, and small businesses provided by the CARES Act.
Pennsylvania has had the highest initial unemployment claims of any state in relation to the coronavirus closures. Gov. Tom Wolf (D-York) recently extended his “non-life-sustaining” businesses closure at least until the end of April, and today he instituted a statewide stay-at-home order.
People interested in participating in Doyle’s telephone town hall can sign up at doyle.house.gov/live. The town hall starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thu., April 2.