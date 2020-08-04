 Rep. Lamb votes against bill meant to protect legal-cannabis states from federal prosecution | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Rep. Lamb votes against bill meant to protect legal-cannabis states from federal prosecution

By

click to enlarge marijuana-vote-pa_1_.jpg
Last week, the U.S. House passed an amendment that would prohibit the Department of Justice from interfering with state and tribal cannabis programs. This means that federal law enforcement can’t impede efforts by states or U.S. territories to pass legal marijuana programs.

With polls showing that about two-thirds of Americans support legalizing marijuana, the amendment passed relatively easily by a vote 254-163, with bi-partisan support.

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) sponsored the bill and said on the House floor that “we’ve watched across the country shifting attitudes,” and noted the necessity of the bill since “the federal government, sadly, is still trapped by the dead hand of Richard Nixon’s war on drugs, declaring cannabis a Schedule I controlled substance.”


But even with the bipartisan support, and overwhelmingly support from Democrats, one local rep didn’t offer his support. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Mt. Lebanon) voted against the amendment on July 30. He was part of six Democrats to vote against the amendment. Another Pennsylvania Democrat to vote against the amendment was Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Lackawanna).

Marijuana is still considered an illegal substance by the federal government on the same level as heroin, LSD, and cocaine. Even so, about 18 states are working to loosen their marijuana laws this year, with several of them possibly making the sale of recreational marijuana legal.

A request for comment about Lamb’s vote to his office went unanswered. Lamb is locked in a somewhat competitive re-election campaign against Republican challenger Sean Parnell, whose campaign out-raised Lamb last quarter.
click to enlarge Conor Lamb - CP PHOTO: SEBASTIAN FOLTZ
CP photo: Sebastian Foltz
Conor Lamb
Recreational marijuana has considering support in Pennsylvania, particularly among Democrats. A May poll from Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition (PCC) industry group and conducted by Harrisburg-based Harper Polling, showed that 62 percent of Pennsylvanians support legalizing cannabis. According to this poll, 76% self-describe liberals in Pennsylvania support legal marijuana, and 63% of moderates support it. Southwestern Pennsylvania counties, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Fayette, Somerset, Washington, Westmoreland, give 63% of support to legal weed.

Pennsylvania has a medical-marijuana program, but recreational marijuana is still illegal. Gov. Tom Wolf (D-York) supports a statewide recreational-marijuana programs, as do many Democrats like state Rep. Jake Wheatley (D-Hill District). But Republicans, who control the legislature, have largely rejected creating a program.


Lamb has been consistent in his vote against this amendment, as he voted against it in 2019 as well. U.S. Rep Mike Kelly (R-Butler) also voted against the bill, as did most Republicans. U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Peters) was not present for the vote, likely since he is quarantining after a possible coronavirus exposure. One Pittsburgh-area representative did back the amendment, U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Forest Hills).

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Braddock) has been lobbying hard for the commonwealth to pass a legal weed bill, and that effort has only increased during the coronavirus pandemic. Fetterman believes the revenue that a legal cannabis program could bring would be crucial in helping the state recover from economic fallout caused by COVID-19.
When asked what he thought of Lamb’s vote against an amendment to protect states like Pennsylvania who are considering passing legal-marijuana law, Fetterman responded to Pittsburgh City Paper with a meme of journalist Jonathan Swan looking perplexed, with the caption “Wait, he voted how?”

Speaking of...

August Wilson House debuts "August in August" virtual community festival

By Jordan Snowden

August Wilson House debuts "August in August" virtual community festival

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Two Western PA Democrats endorsed by Barack Obama

By Julia Maruca

Pam Iovino and Lissa Geiger Shulman

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

By Ryan Deto

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh police review board asks for more information from community regarding video of protester pushed by police

By Ryan Deto

Protester pushed by police into jersey barrier on Birmingham Bridge

Two Western PA Democrats endorsed by Barack Obama

By Julia Maruca

Pam Iovino and Lissa Geiger Shulman

POISE Foundation launches new grant program for Black community organizations

By Julia Maruca

A protester takes part in a Black youth-led Civil Saturdays demonstration in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., July 4, 2020

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

By Ryan Deto

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war
More »

Readers also liked…

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 29- 4, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Protester pushed by police into jersey barrier on Birmingham Bridge

Pittsburgh police review board asks for more information from community regarding video of protester pushed by police

By Ryan Deto

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

This map quantifies the Sheetz versus Wawa turf war

By Ryan Deto

Pam Iovino and Lissa Geiger Shulman

Two Western PA Democrats endorsed by Barack Obama

By Julia Maruca

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation