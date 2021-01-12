 Rep. Guy Reschenthaler to potentially lose tens of thousands in political contributions after companies cut off some GOP lawmakers | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler to potentially lose tens of thousands in political contributions after companies cut off some GOP lawmakers

By

click to enlarge Guy Reschenthaler
Guy Reschenthaler
After the insurrection on the Capitol by Trump supporters was coupled with votes by some Republican lawmakers that same day opposing the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, several large companies have announced they will be cutting off donations to those Republican lawmakers.

One of them, U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Peters), has received tens of tthousands of dollars from some of these corporations over his short career in the U.S. House, and will likely go without those campaign contributions thanks to his votes against certifying Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes. The latter of which means that Reschenthaler objected to Biden’s win on the same ballots that secured his own re-election.

Comcast, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and AT&T have all announced they are suspending campaign contributions to lawmakers like Reschenthaler who have opposed the Electoral College certification.


Since 2017 when Reschenthaler first announced his intentions to run for U.S. House, he has received $33,500 combined from Political Action Committees related to Comcast, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and AT&T. That is just a fraction of his total contributions, which total over $3 million.

A request for comment to Reschenthaler’s office went unanswered.

Reschenthaler gets far more from contributions from oil and gas companies and conservative leadership PACs. However, the tens of thousands he could potentially lose from the communication and health care companies could come at a cost beyond just lost campaign cash.

Comcast, which is headquartered in Philadelphia, is a fairly large employer in Pennsylvania. And with the company taking a stand against politicians like Reschenthaler, that could signal to its workforce to follow suit.


“Losing corporate PAC support — if the bans last — will sting Republicans who have come to rely on such contributions, especially as the Democratic Party builds a big online fundraising advantage,” Politico reported on Jan. 11. “But the consequences could reach even farther than that, with the GOP also confronting the prospect of losing the support of white-collar company workers and executives who are infuriated over the insurrection.”

The currently suspended donations could just be the tip of the iceberg. Other companies are signalling they are considering suspending political donations too, including Exxon Mobil. The oil giant has given Reschenthaler $15,000 over his young congressional career.

These potential ramifications could also go beyond Reschenthalers’s 14th Congressional District, which covers all of Greene, Fayette, and Washington counties, as well as the western half of Westmoreland County. It appears Republican leadership has been grooming and promoting Reschenthaler to take on a larger role, potentially setting him up for a statewide run for higher office. Pennsylvania will have two significant statewide elections in 2022: Governor and U.S. Senate.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported last month about Reschenthaler’s growing role in the GOP caucus, including how “many of his sponsored bills and interview spots coincide with House GOP agenda items.”
Reschenthaler has been making several appearances on conservative media as of late, most notably Fox News, Sean Hannity's radio show, and NewsMax.

Reschenthaler’s top contributor that has announced a suspension of donations is BlueCross BlueShield, if you count individual donations from those related to the company, according to the Center of Responsive Politics. BlueCross BlueShield CEO Kim Keck said today in a statement that the company “will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy."

Trending

Pa. GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says he thinks Trump "committed impeachable offenses"
DA Zappala says he’s renewing charges on some protesters at mayor’s order; Peduto denies, says Zappala is spreading disinformation
John Fetterman is exploring a run for U.S. Senate in 2022
Block Communication family member supports insurrection online as BCI journalists allege management edited stories to "downplay" the events
Pittsburgh Rep. Mike Doyle calls on impeachment of Trump following insurrection at Capitol
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in News

Federal judge rules Sen. Jim Brewster be seated in Pittsburgh-area senate seat after Pa. GOP refuse to swear him in

By Ryan Deto

Jim Brewster

Capitol siege lays bare GOP electoral misinformation in Harrisburg

By Stephen Caruso and Elizabeth Hardison

State Sen. Doug Mastriano addresses a crowd of Trump supporters at the Pennsylvania state Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Pa. GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says he thinks Trump "committed impeachable offenses"

By Ryan Deto

Pa. GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says he thinks Trump "committed impeachable offenses"

DA Zappala says he’s renewing charges on some protesters at mayor’s order; Peduto denies, says Zappala is spreading disinformation

By Ryan Deto

Stephen Zappala (left) and Bill Peduto (right)
More »

Readers also liked…

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 6-12, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

State Sen. Doug Mastriano addresses a crowd of Trump supporters at the Pennsylvania state Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Capitol siege lays bare GOP electoral misinformation in Harrisburg

By Stephen Caruso and Elizabeth Hardison

Jim Brewster

Federal judge rules Sen. Jim Brewster be seated in Pittsburgh-area senate seat after Pa. GOP refuse to swear him in

By Ryan Deto

Susan Allan Block's social media post in response to criticism of the Capitol insurrection

Block Communication family member supports insurrection online as BCI journalists allege management edited stories to "downplay" the events

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation