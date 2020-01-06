 Rep. Conor Lamb endorses Joe Biden for President, as expected | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Rep. Conor Lamb endorses Joe Biden for President, as expected

By

On Sunday afternoon, Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Mt. Lebanon) announced his endorsement of Joe Biden for president, following years as political allies.

In a statement, Lamb cited Biden’s support of the working class and his ability to unite the country as reasons for his endorsement.

“I have seen firsthand that Joe Biden knows the people of western Pennsylvania and shares our values. When he came to campaign for me last year, I saw huge crowds of working people cheer for him,” said Lamb in his statement. “Joe Biden respects our people, he knows that they are going through, and he knows what it means to keep your word.”


In 2018, during Lamb’s congressional campaign, Biden spoke at a Robert Morris University event, saying that he “has character” and also praised his support of workers and unions.

Lamb’s endorsement was congruent with endorsements from Pennsylvania Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Chester County). Senator Bob Casey (D-Scranton) endorsed Biden in April, less than an hour after Biden announced that he was running for president.

“I believe that the next President must attempt to unify this country. President Trump has only driven people further apart,” said Lamb. “Joe Biden has promised to try, above all, to bring people together, and that’s why I support him to become the next President of the United States.”

In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sunday, Lamb added that working-class people, like those he represents from his district, “need help now and they can’t afford 10 years of debate over some of these high-flying proposals,” apparently referencing proposals from presidential candidates more to the left of Biden.


A New York Times poll from November 2019 found that among registered voters in Pennsylvania, Biden is up by three points over President Trump, while Bernie Sanders is up by one point, and Elizabeth Warren is even.

