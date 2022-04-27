Remake Learning Days returns with more than 175 free learning events for kids and families

“Since its launch in 2016, Remake Learning Days has become the world’s largest open house of learning" and has hosted more than 2,350 events and reached 175,000 families, according to festival organizers.
This year, the festival has expanded into more than 175 events in southwestern Pennsylvania and 365 across the commonwealth. All in all, Remake Learning says, 17 regions nationwide will put on 1,400 free hands-on learning events this year for pre-K through high-school learners at libraries, schools, tech centers, museums, play spaces, community centers, and more.
Remake Learning is a free, peer network for educators and innovators based in the greater Pittsburgh region. Currently made up of more than 1,200 members across 10 counties, the network helps “connect people, projects, and organizations, making it easier for them to share best practices, collaborate on new ideas, and find funding and professional learning,” according to the release.
The festival's events are organized by different learning themes such as Arts, Maker, Outdoor Learning, Science, Technology, and Youth Voice. In addition, there are professional development sessions for school, out-of-school, child care, and non-traditional educators. Families and youth can search events by date/time, location, learning theme, age group (pre-K through high school), and more.
Remake Learning Days. Fri., April 22-Mon., May 23. Various times and locations. Free. remakelearningdays.org/southwesternpa