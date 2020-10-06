Reel Q LGBT Film Festival goes virtual for its 35th year

The festival runs Oct.8-17 and opens with Monsoon, a British drama starring Henry Golding as a man returning to his birth country of Vietnam to scatter his parents' ashes, and falling in love along the journey. The festival culminates with a drive-in showing of the 2004 gay slasher film Hellbent at the Central Outreach Wellness Center (127 Anderson St., North Side), featuring food trucks and drag queens.
Other films in the line-up include Rehabilitation of the Hill, a locally made drama focused on gentrification and development in the Hill District, with two women involved in opposite ways at the center. A Q&A with director Demetrius Wren will follow.
The full slate of films is available on the festival's website. Tickets for individual films are $10 ($7 for students), with special prices available for passes.
Reel Q LGBT Film Festival. Oct. 8-17. reelq.org