Reel Q LGBT Film Festival goes virtual for its 35th year

For decades, the Reel Q LGBT Film Festival has been bringing together a slate of local, national, and international films centering the LGBTQ community. Instead of gathering in movie theaters this year, the 35th annual Reel Q festival is going virtual with a slate of 21 documentaries, dramas, romantic comedies, and short films.The festival runs Oct.8-17 and opens with, aBritish drama starring Henry Golding as a man returning to his birth country of Vietnam to scatter his parents' ashes, and falling in love along the journey. The festival culminates with a drive-in showing of the 2004 gay slasher filmat the Central Outreach Wellness Center (127 Anderson St., North Side), featuring food trucks and drag queens.Other films in the line-up include, a locally made drama focused on gentrification and development in the Hill District, with two women involved in opposite ways at the center. A Q&A with director Demetrius Wren will follow.The full slate of films is available on the festival's website . Tickets for individual films are $10 ($7 for students), with special prices available for passes.