Reel Q highlights local and international films for latest Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Reel Q is bringing back its popular Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ Film Festival for its 36th year, highlighting 14 features, over 60 short films, and four in-person screening events. This year’s programming will be a hybrid of in-person and online screenings, so you can watch in a crowd or from the comfort of your own home.
This year's festival will run from Oct. 8-16, and its in-person portion will happen at various locations, including Central Outreach Wellness Center and The Andy Warhol Museum in the North Side, and at True T Studios in Bloomfield. The first film in the lineup will be Sexplanation, described as “funny queer movie exploring the failures of sex ed in our schools and how we can do better.”
In addition to the screening, the first night will also include a drag show and food trucks.
Other films include the Korean film Oxtail Soup, the Iranian short Nicki, and the Canadian film Jump, Darling.
Also showing is Workhorse Queen, a documentary by local filmmaker Angela Washko. The film, which premiered in February at the Slamdance Film Festival, follows the life of drag queen Mrs. Kasha Davis after her stint as a contestant on the popular reality competition show RuPaul's Drag Race. Washko spoke with the Pittsburgh City Paper about the film in February, saying that she wanted to use the story of Mrs. Kasha Davis (the drag persona of Ed Popil) to examine Drag Race's impact on the artform, and Popil “realizing that his value as an artist shouldn't be determined by the popularity offered by a reality TV show.”
Browse a full schedule of Reel Q fesival films at reelq.org/2021-festival.
Reel Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ Film Festival. Fri, Oct. 8 through Sat., Oct 16. Various locations and online. Individual ticket prices vary. Passes cost $60-120. reelq.org