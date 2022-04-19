 Reed & Co. closes, The Gobblerito returns, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Reed & Co. closes, The Gobblerito returns, and more Pittsburgh food news

Mad Mex
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Mad Mex
Mediterra Cafe
430 Beaver St., Sewickley. mediterracafe.com
Last week, this popular cafe announced the bar at their Sewickley location is now open. Bring a date and check it out for yourself.

Adda Tea and Coffee House
926 Western Ave., North Side. addacoffeehouse.com
Announced via Instagram, Adda will now host High Tea at its North Side location. Details were scarce (the IG post simply reads "Coming back next month"), but the excitement is still there. Check their Instagram in the coming weeks for more details as they come.

Mad Mex
Multiple locations. madmex.com
The Gobblerito is back early at Mad Mex, so celebrate Thanksgiving early at any of the chain's locations. If you need something to wash it down with, Apple Cider Margaritas are also back as of April 19.
Federal Galley
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Federal Galley
Federal Galley
200 Children’s Way, North Side. federalgalley.org
Patio season is almost upon us at Federal Galley. To christen the season, they also have a new BBQ menu at Provision, grilling up Fri., April 22.


Grist House
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
Grist House will release a spooky new beer named after a famous cryptid. Craft beer fans will soon be able to sample El Chupa-lager-a, described as a light, crisp, and "highly drinkable" amber-style Mexican lager "with a German twist." Cans of the Mexican lager — on sale beginning Fri., April 22 — feature artwork of the legendary creature after which the beer is named. Grist will also release its Hazedelic IPA on Wed., April 20.

Balvenera
1600 Smallman St., Strip District. stripdistrictterminal.com
NEXTpittsburgh reported that the Strip will welcome Balvenera, an Argentinian restaurant originally out of New York City. The location will open this fall in 1600 Smallman, a newly renovated office and retail building across from The Terminal.

Reed & Co.
4113 Butler St., Lawrenceville. reedandcopgh.com
This vegan spot in Lawrenceville announced that it will close its doors on Fri., April 22 AKA Earth Day. The closure comes after B52, another local vegan establishment, had its last day of service last week.
Reed & Co.
CP photo: Megan Gloeckler
Reed & Co.
Old Thunder Brewing
340 Freeport Road, Blawnox. oldthunderbrewing.com
On Thu., May 5 from 3-10 p.m., Old Thunder Brewing will host Pilsburgh: An Evening of Pennsylvania Pilsners. Participating breweries include Cinderlands, Brew Gentlement, Allegheny City, East End, and more, with food provided by Blowfish BBQ and Farmer x Baker. Follow them on Instagram for more details.

Harvie x East End Brewing
147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com
Harvie, a grocery service that sources from local producers, will host a May Market with East End Brewing Co. on May 29. The event will showcase the produce and other items Harvie has to offer.


Pizza and Beer Jamboree
200 Children’s Way., North Side. federalgalley.org
Federal Galley welcomes Two Frays Brewery and Driven Pizza on Mon., April 25 for the Pizza and Beer Jamboree, an all-you-can-eat extravaganza featuring specialty pies with ingredients like poutine and "Citrus Beer Braised Pork," appetizers like wings (there's a cauliflower option for vegetarians), and a cookie table. Find a ticket link at federalgalley.org/events.

Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop
932 5th Ave. Suite D, New Kensington. instagram.com/sweetalchemybakeshop
Good news for your 4/20 celebrations: Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop will be open on 4/20 with their popular Death by Chocolate Cupcakes featuring an edible chocolate leaf. Place a pre-order through the bakery's contact page on Instagram.

Round Corner Cantina
3720 Butler St., Lawrenceville. roundcornercantina.com
Any vegans or vegan-curious patrons visiting this Tex-Mex spot should try the Root Veg tacos or the Corn and Black Bean Enchiladas, two new dishes made without meat or animal products.

Commonplace Coffee
Multiple locations. commonplacecoffee.com
Vegans and dairy-intolerant coffee drinkers, rejoice! On Thu., April 21 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Commonplace Coffee locations will host an Oatly Happy Hour, during which you can get any oat milk-based drink for free.

