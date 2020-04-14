 Redfishbowl hosts virtual raffle to raise COVID-19 relief funds for local artists and businesses | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Redfishbowl hosts virtual raffle to raise COVID-19 relief funds for local artists and businesses

By

click to enlarge Record art by Chu for Redfishbowl virtual raffle - PHOTO: CHU
Photo: Chu
Record art by Chu for Redfishbowl virtual raffle
The Lawrenceville studio space Redfishbowl already planned on doing an art raffle before the COVID-19 shutdown started. It first began as a project with OneUp Skate Shop, which donated 20 skateboard decks for various artists to paint.

“Originally, we were just going to host an event with an auction in our studio, and after the virus outbreak, we decided to transpose it to aid the arts community,” says Redfishbowl founder Chris Boles.

Now a virtual raffle, it's extended beyond custom skateboards into a wide array of items, including hand-painted guitars and records, the sales of which will go towards Pittsburgh art, music, and event-related businesses in need of support for unemployed staff.


The proceeds will benefit fellow Lawrenceville venue Spirit, Garfield venues and galleries like the Mr. Roboto Project and BOOM Concepts, and the Rex Theater, which has its own fundraising efforts. Other recipients include Don’t the Let Scene Go Down On Me! DIY booking collective, the Live at 25 Pandemic Series project, and the PGH Artists Emergency Fund.
click to enlarge Skateboard deck and record art by Jen Colby for Redfishbowl virtual raffle. - JEN COLBY
Jen Colby
Skateboard deck and record art by Jen Colby for Redfishbowl virtual raffle.
In total, 80% of raffle sales will be split evenly between the beneficiary and the artist, and 20% will go to Redfishbowl. The raffle Facebook page says Redfishbowl plans on keeping the project alive “throughout the duration of the virus.”

The raffle includes periodic live streams with representatives from various businesses, who will draw winners. Raffled items will then be rotated out with new art.

In addition to the raffle, Redfisbowl plans on giving away exclusive art and perks during live streams, including tickets to future shows, shirts and other merchandise, and a full dinner by Reed & Co. served in the studio's light installation.
click to enlarge Redfishbowl light installation - PHOTO: REDFISHBOWL
Photo: Redfishbowl
Redfishbowl light installation
Also planned are Instagram Live conversations with participating businesses about how COVID-19 has affected their operations and staff, as well as filmed performances and other forms of entertainment.

Redfishbowl also encourages other local businesses affected by COVID-19 to “please reach out to be a part of this list so we can further uplift all of our communities.”

