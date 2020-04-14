Redfishbowl hosts virtual raffle to raise COVID-19 relief funds for local artists and businesses

“Originally, we were just going to host an event with an auction in our studio, and after the virus outbreak, we decided to transpose it to aid the arts community,” says Redfishbowl founder Chris Boles.
Now a virtual raffle, it's extended beyond custom skateboards into a wide array of items, including hand-painted guitars and records, the sales of which will go towards Pittsburgh art, music, and event-related businesses in need of support for unemployed staff.
The proceeds will benefit fellow Lawrenceville venue Spirit, Garfield venues and galleries like the Mr. Roboto Project and BOOM Concepts, and the Rex Theater, which has its own fundraising efforts. Other recipients include Don’t the Let Scene Go Down On Me! DIY booking collective, the Live at 25 Pandemic Series project, and the PGH Artists Emergency Fund.
raffle Facebook page says Redfishbowl plans on keeping the project alive “throughout the duration of the virus.”
The raffle includes periodic live streams with representatives from various businesses, who will draw winners. Raffled items will then be rotated out with new art.
In addition to the raffle, Redfisbowl plans on giving away exclusive art and perks during live streams, including tickets to future shows, shirts and other merchandise, and a full dinner by Reed & Co. served in the studio's light installation.
Redfishbowl also encourages other local businesses affected by COVID-19 to “please reach out to be a part of this list so we can further uplift all of our communities.”