Red Cross urges Pittsburghers to donate blood in honor of National Minority Health Month

The Red Cross urges Pittsburghers over the age of 16 to donate blood this April in honor of National Minority Health Month, which was established by Congress in 2002 “to promote educational efforts on the health problems currently facing minorities and other health disparity populations.” April was chosen for National Minority Health Month because, in 1915, Booker T. Washington chose April for his National Negro Health Week.
“The critical shortage of blood across Pennsylvania and the nation is still a major concern,” said Pa. Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson earlier this year.
Demand for donated blood in the commonwealth has risen by up to 25% since 2019, says the Hospital and Health Association of Pennsylvania, while the number of donors has decreased.
“It’s critically important to maintain a stable blood supply this spring to support those with chronic illnesses and other blood needs in the U.S.,” says the Red Cross in an April 7 press release, reminding potential donors that “blood transfusions remain one of the most critical treatments for patients like those living with sickle cell disease — the majority of whom are of African and Latin descent — and beta-thalassemia major, which disproportionately affects those of Asian descent. Additionally, women who are Black are more likely than women who are white to experience severe postpartum hemorrhage, often requiring blood transfusion.”
“As a thank-you, all who come to give April 19-May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will be automatically entered to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, all courtesy of our partners at Suburban Propane,” says the Red Cross.
To help ensure all patients have access to the blood products they count on, donors are urged to make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).