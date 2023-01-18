Record Store Spotlight (Jan. 11-18) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records/Wicked Awesome Records Entergalactic by Kid Cudi

John Cale, Mercy (Double Six/Domino)

Velvet Underground fans will want to grab the first full-length album in a decade from John Cale, described by Domino as moving “through true dark-night-of-the-soul electronic torment toward vulnerable love songs and hopeful considerations for the future with the help of some of music’s most curious young minds.”

Boy Harsher, Burn It Down (Sacred Bones Records)

Goth dance duo Boy Harsher worked with director David Gordon Green to contribute music for his 2022 horror film, Halloween Ends. The resulting track, “Burn It Down,” is now out on vinyl — complete with Michael Myers-inspired cover art.

Kali Malone, Does Spring Hide Its Joy (Ideologic Organ)

Stockholm-based composer and pipe organist Kali Malone worked with cellist Lucy Railton and Sunn O))) guitarist Stephen O’Malley to create this triple LP. It’s described as a “study in harmonics and non-linear composition with a heightened focus on just intonation and beating interference patterns.”

Kid Cudi, Entergalactic (Republic Records/Wicked Awesome Records)

Rapper Kid Cudi released this album in conjunction with his similarly named animated Netflix series. Lauded by Pitchfork for its “absolutely sumptuous production,” it also features 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, Don Toliver, and Dot da Genius, as well as DJ Steve Aoki.