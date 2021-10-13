 Rajbhog in Cranberry offers inventive and authentic takes on Indian street food | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Rajbhog in Cranberry offers inventive and authentic takes on Indian street food

By

click to enlarge Rajbhog Indian Market & Cafe in Cranberry - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP Photo: Ryan Deto
Rajbhog Indian Market & Cafe in Cranberry
In Pittsburgh, the most ubiquitous Indian food is curry, and the most ubiquitous curry is probably chicken tikka masala, the tomato-based chicken dish that’s popular with just about everyone.

But Pittsburgh is home to a significant South Asian community, and there are many other delicious Indian foods to try. That includes Indian street foods, which people can eat on the go.

Most Indian street foods fall under the chaat category of South Asian cuisine. Chaat is a family of savory snack foods that originated in India and has since expanded to Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Most chaat are made to be eaten with one's hands, as the word derives from the Hindi words for delicacy and licking one's fingers while eating.


Luckily for Pittsburghers, especially those in the North Hills, Cranberry has a very fine establishment that excels in chaat and other Indian street foods: Rajbhog Indian Market & Cafe.

Rajbhog, which opened in 2018, is located in a strip mall that shares space with JOANN Fabrics and Cranberry Cinemas. The location is filled with a sleek, well-lit market containing specialty spices, fresh vegetables, Indian yogurt, paneer cheese, rice, and Indian snack foods like masala-spiced potato chips. The market alone warrants a visit, but Rajbhog also has a charming cafe offering a large menu with a wide array of curries and tandoor chicken combos.

But the street food is the star of Rajbhog’s menu. The cafe has a large variety of chaat dishes — like bhel puri (puffed rice with onions, potatoes, coriander, and chutney) and dahi bhalla (lentil dumplings dipped in whipped yogurt) — as well as samosas, dabeli (spicy potatoes inside a buttery bread roll), and something Rajbhog calls a “Bombay Sandwich.”
click to enlarge The Bombay Sandwich at Rajbhog Indian Market & Cafe - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP Photo: Ryan Deto
The Bombay Sandwich at Rajbhog Indian Market & Cafe
I tried the Bombay Sandwich and it was satisfying in a way I didn’t expect. It's basically a panini made with white bread and loaded with a perfect combination of Indian (and vegetarian) ingredients. A soft layer of spiced potatoes rests on the bottom and is topped with red onion, cucumber, tomato, and chutney. A middle layer of bread soaks up any extra moisture from the potatoes or chutney, keeping the outside of the sandwich crispy. A thin layer of paneer cheese melts just a bit and adds a nice richness, creating a filling, yet fresh sandwich that’s perfect for lunch on the go.

I also sampled the chicken and lamb samosas. They were delightfully crispy and packed with flavorful meat. I would suggest being liberal with the coriander and tamarind chutneys that come with the samosas, as they provide some much needed moisture.


Rajbhog also offers kathi rolls, also called kati rolls, a Bengali dish that usually involves a skewer-roasted kebab wrapped in a paratha flatbread. There are 10 different kathi roll options, ranging from lamb, chicken, paneer, and even an egg version. Most are filled with yogurt, garlic, onions, and spices to provide a rainbow of flavors.

If none of those options persuade you, Rajbhog has excellent Indian pizzas, combining one of America’s favorite foods with Indian ingredients like chicken tikka masala, paneer tikka masala, and pav bhaji, a mashed and spiced vegetable curry served as a thick gravy. Rajbhog even has the Indian version of Coca-Cola called Thumbs Up — similar to the American version, but a bit less sweet — to wash everything down.

In the end, everything at Rajbhog is tailor-made for a lunch crowd looking to skip the fast food drive-thrus and explore the fast foods of South Asia.
Rajbhog Indian Market & Cafe. 20111 Route 19, Suite 302C, Cranberry. rajbhogpittsburgh.com

Trending

Man tased by Pittsburgh Police dies next day after apparent medical emergency
5 Questions with Buffalo Nichols
Former Steelers reporter turned anti-eviction advocate is running for constable; wants to reform the little-known Pennsylvania position
Hello Neighbor receives federal grant to resettle refugees in Allegheny County
Charles Yu's latest novel does remarkable job exploring what it means to be Asian in America
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Three restaurants with vegan, autumn-inspired baked goods

By Dani Janae

Three restaurants with vegan, autumn-inspired baked goods

Four Pittsburgh restaurants serving delicious gourd dishes

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Four Pittsburgh restaurants serving delicious gourd dishes

Rosewater brings Middle Eastern authenticity to Downtown’s fast-casual dining scene

By Ryan Deto

Rosewater brings Middle Eastern authenticity to Downtown’s fast-casual dining scene

Jian’s Kitchen offers a tour of harder to find Chinese cuisines in Pittsburgh

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Jian’s Kitchen offers a tour of harder to find Chinese cuisines in Pittsburgh
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Gnocchi Pumpkin Bowls, Sirloin Season, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Gnocchi Pumpkin Bowls, Sirloin Season, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Salem’s Market & Grill selected to open grocery store in Hill District's Centre Heldman Plaza

By Amanda Waltz

The Ramadan buffet at Salem’s Market & Grill

Mrs. T’s pierogi merch sold out quick, but there's still a chance to win a giveaway

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Mrs. T’s pierogi merch sold out quick, but there's still a chance to win a giveaway

Spooky drinks, a restaurant reopens, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Spooky drinks, a restaurant reopens, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »

Readers also liked…

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 13-19, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Five more hidden bars in Pittsburgh that actually want to be found

Five more hidden bars in Pittsburgh that actually want to be found

By Ryan Deto

Gnocchi Pumpkin Bowls, Sirloin Season, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Gnocchi Pumpkin Bowls, Sirloin Season, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

The Ramadan buffet at Salem’s Market & Grill

Salem’s Market & Grill selected to open grocery store in Hill District's Centre Heldman Plaza

By Amanda Waltz

Five Pittsburgh hard ciders perfect for fall

Five Pittsburgh hard ciders perfect for fall

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation