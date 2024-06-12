Raising Resources and Funds for ALZ

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association

Next week, The Alzheimer’s Association have a series of impactful awareness programs and a unique full day of community-led fundraisers. These events are not just about raising funds, but about making a real difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's and other brain diseases. Your participation is not just appreciated— it's crucial.

The Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pennsylvania has been busy throughout June, organizing events that not only raise awareness about these diseases that affect so many but also generate crucial funds for life-extending research and services that enhance the lives of those with the disease and their caregivers.

The Longest Day

Mark your calendars for next Thursday, June 20. The Longest Day® is a one-of-a-kind event that coincides with the summer solstice, the day with the most light. It's a day filled with diverse fundraising activities, where participants combat the darkness of Alzheimer's and other dementias in a way that suits them best. From sports tournaments to card games, parties to baking, the options are endless. The funds raised go towards advancing the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association

What's incredible about this event is that it encourages participants to think about what they love to do, what they are passionate about, and how they can engage others in their passion, all towards raising funds for The Alzheimer's Association.

Don't worry if you haven't signed up yet! If you have a great idea or a favorite activity, you can still register, organize, and raise funds. All the necessary details are available at alz.org/tld. The Alzheimer's Association has made it incredibly easy for you to participate.

In Pittsburgh, many activities have been planned and are already underway. We will highlight just a few events here, but do not hesitate to visit the site for the complete listing; I am confident you will find something to support that moves your soul!

Movement & Music for Memory

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association

YogaSix South Hills and Club Pilates South Hills, their neighbor at the Galleria, have combined their muscle to present Movement & Music for Memory, a special event dedicated to supporting the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

This event will take place at Iroquois Park on Thursday, June 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Participants will enjoy a unique fitness experience with 30 minutes of Club Pilates with Deonna, followed by 30 minutes of YogaSix with Phoebe. Adding to the event's ambiance, a live acoustic performance will be by the talented local artist Spencer Allan Patrick. This combination of movement and music promises to be both invigorating and uplifting. The donation-based ticket is $30 per person, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pennsylvania.

After the event, participants are invited to continue the spirit of giving by visiting Houlihan's at the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. As part of Houlihan's Plate It Forward program, 15% of sales from the bill will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association when you show the event flyer.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Jarrid Danburg

Jarrid Danburg, co-owner of YogaSix, shares a hopeful perspective. "There is such a natural connection between movement and the brain. Research suggests that integrating physical fitness into the lives of those with Alzheimer's disease can significantly enhance their quality of life, providing cognitive stimulation, emotional relief, social interaction, and improved physical health." This event is not just about raising funds, it's about improving lives.

The registration deadline is Monday, June 17. Contact YogaSix South Hills at 412-593-2464, [email protected], or Club Pilates South Hills at 412-212-1169, [email protected]. Both studios are locally owned and operated and are located on the upper level at the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon.

A Carniv-ALZ of Fun

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Brittany Setaro

Brittany Setaro, Marketing Director for Gateway Hospice, has a deep personal connection to Alzheimer's. "Through my over 15 years in healthcare, those who are diagnosed with the disease hold a very special place in my heart. When you're around these individuals, they become a part of your own family. I enjoy connecting with them as much as possible in the community." This personal connection is what drives the community to organize events like these, and we hope it inspires you to join them.

On Sunday, June 30, Ginny's Caniv-ALZ offers an afternoon of excitement and joy at Ginny's Neighborhood Pizza Joint in Murrysville. Carnival attendees can expect a packed day with carnival games, a petting zoo, a dunk tank, a caricature artist, (of course) pizza, a unique beer collaboration between WYE Beer and Helltown Brewing, live music, basket raffles, and more.

The event was organized by Gateway Hospice, Independence Court of Monroeville, and Ginny's Pizza Neighborhood Joint. According to Brittany, "A large number of the patients we care for at Gateway have some form of dementia - we pride ourselves in being able to give the best care possible to these patients and support for their family members. Our community educator, Jenna Reho, helps educate those caring for our patients in doing a Virtual Dementia Tour, along with a positive approach to care."

Young Professionals Raise Funds and Awareness

Mitchell Jenkins, a financial Representative from Lifetime Financial Growth, was only about 10 years old when a relative was diagnosed; he quickly discovered how challenging Alzheimer's is for those living with the disease and those who are caregiving. "I remember many of the conversations and how it affected our family. It's my belief that no one deserves to go through that, and those who are faced with the disease deserve help and resources."

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Mitchell Jenkins

Mitchell resolved to do something about it, "I believe as a young professional, we have a duty to serve others in our community; as a leader, I want to lead by example that when we come together as a community, we can make a difference in the lives of others and find solutions for challenges. Alzheimer's is certainly a challenge that many families face, with further research, resources, and support. I believe we can help those suffering from Alzheimer's and fight to end Alzheimer's all together.” Mitchell has planned two events to support The Longest Day initiative.

The first event is the Pittsburgh Young Professionals' 2nd Annual Bowling Event, which will be hosted on June 23 at Arsenal Lanes in Lawrenceville from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event is open to both members and non-members of the Pittsburgh Young Professionals. It will include lots of bowling, networking, and a cash bar.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association

The second event planned is "A Summer Solstice Celebration." The event will occur on June 27 at The HELM (2239 Railroad St in the Strip District) from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be a party with a purpose! During the celebration, there will be a fun & festive photo booth, courtesy of photographer MJ Kliman, to capture the memories of the evening; there will be a fast-paced and fun "Networking Nirvana," a 15-minute session led by the networking expert MJ Klimas founder and principle of PresencePlus, Live Music from Brian Belonzi. The event will include tasty bites, cocktails, and excellent networking opportunities. Registration is limited and must be completed before the event. https://form.jotform.com/241434827647160.

Unforgettable Play & Community Concert

While older Black Americans are twice as likely as older Whites to have Alzheimer's or another dementia, research hasn't yet identified the cause. Connecting with the Black community around education, early detection, and diversity in clinical trials, treatment, and services is crucial.

"Unforgettable" is a powerful stage play that showcases the effects of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's. This dynamic and emotional family drama is presented in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association and ​​Gdavis Productions and Films, LLC.

Creator Garrett Davis wrote "Unforgettable" in tribute to his late grandmother, Goodness, whose dementia diagnosis left his family feeling lost.

The play is touring the country this summer, visiting 10 cities, including Pittsburgh, at the August Wilson Center in Downtown on Saturday, June 22. It will be preceded by a community concert by Adrian Crutchfield and friends on Friday, June 21. Both events have sold out.

According to Reverend Brenda Gregg, founder and executive director of Project Destiny Inc. and Destiny of Faith Church on Pittsburgh's North Side, "We have been searching for new and engaging ways to educate the African American and Hispanic communities. Events like the play and concert help to educate, but also to reduce the stigma around Alzheimer's and other dementias."

Dr. Gregg is also part of a coalition that will present the African American Summit on Dementia on Tuesday, June 25. I encourage you to pick up or visit the City Paper next week to learn more about the summit and the challenges facing the Black community regarding Alzheimer's.

To learn more about the research funded by the Alzheimer's Association, early signs of the disease, or resources available in our area, please visit www.alz.org/pa.

Stay tuned to Pittsburgh City Paper throughout June to learn about upcoming events and opportunities to support a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementias.