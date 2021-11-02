Raised crosswalk to be installed in Squirrel Hill to reduce speeding

Similar to a speed hump, the raised crosswalk elevates the wheelbase of a vehicle to decrease its speed and help pedestrians cross the street unharmed. DOMI will also include permanent signage and pavement markings on Darlington Road to alert motorists of an approaching raised crosswalk.The raised crosswalk will be installed on Darlington Road between Murray Avenue and Wightman Street.
Dan Gilman, Chief of Staff to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, posted on social media that speeding drivers were behind the reason the city is installing a raised crosswalk on Darlington Road.
“Drivers were observed accelerating at an unsafe rate of speed near this mid-block crossing in order to make the traffic signal at Murray,” wrote Gilman on Twitter.
Construction of the crosswalk is expected to start on Nov. 6, and DOMI plans for construction to take two days. To build it, DOMI will close Darlington Road until they finish building the crosswalk, and traffic will be detoured to Forbes Avenue or Bartlett Street.
This weekend, the City will be installing a raised crosswalk on Darlington between Wightman and Murray. Drivers were observed accelerating at an unsafe rate of speed near this mid-block crossing in order to make the traffic signal at Murray— Daniel Gilman (@danielgilman) November 2, 2021
Initially starting 2017 as one of Peduto’s goals, DOMI has worked redesigning streets to help drivers slow down. Some tactics include installing speed humps on streets such as on Beechwood Boulevard in Squirrel Hill, creating Neighborways throughout the city, and implementing new traffic lights so that drivers turning left are made to wait until after pedestrians cross the street.