 Rainbow pasta, breakfast biscuits, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Rainbow pasta, breakfast biscuits, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge Natalie Bencivenga with the Benci Biscuit - PHOTO: COURTESY OF NATALIE BENCIVENGA
Photo: Courtesy of Natalie Bencivenga
Natalie Bencivenga with the Benci Biscuit

The Government Center
715 East St., North Side. thegovernmentcenter.com
Good news: the coffee bar at the Government Center is done. They’ve passed inspection, and espresso drinks are soon to come at the record store, so you can enjoy one while you browse the racks.

Square One
1137 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. squareonepgh.com
Local media personality and Pittsburgh City Paper contributor Natalie Bencivenga has collaborated with the folks at Square One on her own breakfast biscuit. The Benci Biscuit is made with zero egg, caramelized onions, vegan sausage, and cheese, all on a biscuit with bourbon blueberry jam.

Kraft Heinz
kraftheinzcompany.com
The Pittsburgh-based Heinz corporation, along with its partner company, Kraft, is working to develop "a paper-based, renewable and recyclable" sauce bottle made from "100 percent sustainably sourced wood pulp," according to a press release. Being called the "ketchup bottle of tomorrow," the new design is being developed along with Pulpex Limited, a sustainable packaging technology company. Kraft Heinz says the collaboration is the latest step to make all of its packaging globally recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025, and help the major food brand achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
click to enlarge Concept for Heinz ketchup bottle made from 100% wood pulp - PHOTO: COURTESY OF KRAFT HEINZ
Photo: Courtesy of Kraft Heinz
Concept for Heinz ketchup bottle made from 100% wood pulp
Wings Over Pittsburgh
5923 Baum Blvd., East Liberty. wingsover.com
Wings Over, a national chicken chain, has opened its second Pittsburgh location this week (the first one opened in 2013 on the South Side). The spot caters to wing lovers with nearly two dozen different sauces and dry rubs, including four different heat levels for its Buffalo sauce. The Baum Blvd. location officially opened on May 16.


Salem’s Market and Grill
2923 Penn Ave., Strip District. salemsmarketgrill.com
In 2021, Salem’s announced they would open a much-needed grocery store in the Hill District. Now, the project has been delayed due to challenges getting building materials, according to a story by TribLive. The store is now slated to open in 2023 where the Shop 'n Save used to be.

Farmer x Baker
434 Overbrook Road, Valencia. farmerxbaker.com
Farmer x Baker is hosting Dinner in the Field in partnership with Valencia-based Freedom Farms. The produce and meats will be supplied by Freedom Farms, and the preparation will be done by Farmer x Baker staff. The event will take place on Sun. June 5 from 6-8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.
Deadfish
4901 Butler St., Lawrenceville. instagram.com/deadfish.pgh
Deadfish has added a new lineup of sandwiches to their menu that you can enjoy while you visit Coven Brewing. With three vegetarian options and three meat options, there’s a little something for everyone. Try the Tua Tod with fried cashews, or the Kai Yang with smoked chicken.

23rd and Vine
2333 E. Carson St., South Side. 23rdandvine.com
In honor of National Mimosa Day, 23rd and Vine will host Bubbly Sundays every Sunday throughout the summer. Starting Sun., May 22 from 12-5 p.m., you can enjoy a mimosa, sangria, or Bloody Mary on the 23rd and Vine patio.

A Pinch of Pgh
sincerelypasta.com
Celebrate Pride Month deliciously with rainbow bowtie pasta from A Pinch of Pgh. Proceeds will benefit SisTers PGH. You can find out more information on the Instagram page and message the creator for details.

Trending

Speaking of...

After Hours - Bonus Edition: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Liana Maneese

By Natalie Bencivenga

After Hours - Bonus Edition: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Liana Maneese

After Hours: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Austin Davis

By Natalie Bencivenga

After Hours: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Austin Davis

Mattress Factory highlights art "for teens, by teens" with Mirrors of the Mind

By Amanda Waltz

Mattress Factory highlights art "for teens, by teens" with Mirrors of the Mind

Burlesque and drag performers use talents to support abortion access in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Burlesque and drag performers use talents to support abortion access in Pittsburgh
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Aunt Cheryl’s Cafe serves good food and great conversation

By Dade Lemanski

Aunt Cheryl’s Cafe in Braddock

Mobile CBD edibles, a farmers market returns, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Mobile CBD edibles, a farmers market returns, and more Pittsburgh food news

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at these Pittsburgh restaurants

By Dani Janae

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at these Pittsburgh restaurants (2)

Dozens of donuts, brews for a cause, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Dozens of donuts, brews for a cause, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »

Readers also liked…

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 11-17, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Aunt Cheryl’s Cafe in Braddock

Aunt Cheryl’s Cafe serves good food and great conversation

By Dade Lemanski

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at these Pittsburgh restaurants (2)

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at these Pittsburgh restaurants

By Dani Janae

Mobile CBD edibles, a farmers market returns, and more Pittsburgh food news

Mobile CBD edibles, a farmers market returns, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Reed &amp; Co. closes, The Gobblerito returns, and more Pittsburgh food news

Reed & Co. closes, The Gobblerito returns, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation