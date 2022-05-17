Rainbow pasta, breakfast biscuits, and more Pittsburgh food news

The Government Center
715 East St., North Side. thegovernmentcenter.com
Good news: the coffee bar at the Government Center is done. They’ve passed inspection, and espresso drinks are soon to come at the record store, so you can enjoy one while you browse the racks.
Square One
1137 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. squareonepgh.com
Local media personality and Pittsburgh City Paper contributor Natalie Bencivenga has collaborated with the folks at Square One on her own breakfast biscuit. The Benci Biscuit is made with zero egg, caramelized onions, vegan sausage, and cheese, all on a biscuit with bourbon blueberry jam.
Kraft Heinz
kraftheinzcompany.com
The Pittsburgh-based Heinz corporation, along with its partner company, Kraft, is working to develop "a paper-based, renewable and recyclable" sauce bottle made from "100 percent sustainably sourced wood pulp," according to a press release. Being called the "ketchup bottle of tomorrow," the new design is being developed along with Pulpex Limited, a sustainable packaging technology company. Kraft Heinz says the collaboration is the latest step to make all of its packaging globally recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025, and help the major food brand achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
5923 Baum Blvd., East Liberty. wingsover.com
Wings Over, a national chicken chain, has opened its second Pittsburgh location this week (the first one opened in 2013 on the South Side). The spot caters to wing lovers with nearly two dozen different sauces and dry rubs, including four different heat levels for its Buffalo sauce. The Baum Blvd. location officially opened on May 16.
Salem’s Market and Grill
2923 Penn Ave., Strip District. salemsmarketgrill.com
In 2021, Salem’s announced they would open a much-needed grocery store in the Hill District. Now, the project has been delayed due to challenges getting building materials, according to a story by TribLive. The store is now slated to open in 2023 where the Shop 'n Save used to be.
Farmer x Baker
434 Overbrook Road, Valencia. farmerxbaker.com
Farmer x Baker is hosting Dinner in the Field in partnership with Valencia-based Freedom Farms. The produce and meats will be supplied by Freedom Farms, and the preparation will be done by Farmer x Baker staff. The event will take place on Sun. June 5 from 6-8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.
Deadfish
4901 Butler St., Lawrenceville. instagram.com/deadfish.pgh
Deadfish has added a new lineup of sandwiches to their menu that you can enjoy while you visit Coven Brewing. With three vegetarian options and three meat options, there’s a little something for everyone. Try the Tua Tod with fried cashews, or the Kai Yang with smoked chicken.
23rd and Vine
2333 E. Carson St., South Side. 23rdandvine.com
In honor of National Mimosa Day, 23rd and Vine will host Bubbly Sundays every Sunday throughout the summer. Starting Sun., May 22 from 12-5 p.m., you can enjoy a mimosa, sangria, or Bloody Mary on the 23rd and Vine patio.
A Pinch of Pgh
sincerelypasta.com
Celebrate Pride Month deliciously with rainbow bowtie pasta from A Pinch of Pgh. Proceeds will benefit SisTers PGH. You can find out more information on the Instagram page and message the creator for details.