 Rad Libs: Coronavirus Edition | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Rad Libs: Coronavirus Edition

A Pittsburgh fill-in-the-blank puzzle inspired by Mad Libs

By

click to enlarge radlibteaser.jpg

Getting bored being stuck home alone? We've made you the perfect social-distance game to play with friends! Ask your pals to call out words during your next video chat, fill in the blanks, and laugh hysterically.
click to enlarge coronavirus_rad_lib.jpg
Got one too good not to share? Tweet us your best results: @pghcitypaper

Tags

Latest in Literary Arts

Mo Rocca celebrates forgotten histories in Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving

By Rege Behe

Mo Rocca celebrates forgotten histories in Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving

10 books, 5ish word reviews

By Jordan Snowden

10 books, 5ish word reviews

Rachel Kallem Whitman's Instability in Six Colors: A Bipolar Memoir

By Rege Behe

Rachel Kallem Whitman's Instability in Six Colors: A Bipolar Memoir

Poet Kristofer Collins works best at bars with an aesthetically pleasing beer in front of him

By Rege Behe

Kris Collins
More »

Readers also liked…

Pittsburghers buying into City of Asylum Books

By Rege Behe

City of Asylum Books at Alphabet City

Rocky Bleier's Fighting Back gets a reissue, with help from Gene Collier and Alejandro Villanueva

By Rege Behe

Fighting Back

North Side tours for bibliophiles

By Rege Behe

Arlan Hess, owner of City Books, tours Old Allegheny.
More Literary Arts »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 25-31, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Rachel Kallem Whitman's Instability in Six Colors: A Bipolar Memoir

Rachel Kallem Whitman's Instability in Six Colors: A Bipolar Memoir

By Rege Behe

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation