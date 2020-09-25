Rabbit Foot Creamery brings vegan cheese to Pittsburgh

the founder of Rabbit Foot Creamery (the name is a tribute to a childhood nickname given to him by his grandmother)

, the city's newest plant-based cheese company, launched in late August at Farmer x Baker in Aspinwall.

All of his cheeses — the flagship flavors including gouda, cheddar, fiesta jack, mozzarella, goat cheese, and almond feta — are non-GMO, organic, vegan, dairy-free, soy-free, and gluten-free.