 Rabbit Foot Creamery brings vegan cheese to Pittsburgh | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Rabbit Foot Creamery brings vegan cheese to Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Christopher Flenner of Rabbit Foot Creamery - PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHRISTOPHER FLENNER
Photo: Courtesy of Christopher Flenner
Christopher Flenner of Rabbit Foot Creamery
With coronavirus shutdowns extending for months, many have been forced to ask the question, “What’s next?” For Christopher Flenner, the answer is cheese.

Flenner is the founder of Rabbit Foot Creamery (the name is a tribute to a childhood nickname given to him by his grandmother), the city's newest plant-based cheese company, launched in late August at Farmer x Baker in Aspinwall. All of his cheeses — the flagship flavors including gouda, cheddar, fiesta jack, mozzarella, goat cheese, and almond feta — are non-GMO, organic, vegan, dairy-free, soy-free, and gluten-free.

Each cheese begins with a cultured coconut milk instead of what Flenner says is the more popular choice, coconut oil. He finds oil-based cheeses don’t “hold up like a real cheese”; the texture, he says, turns greasy and melts like “oily water.”
click to enlarge Rabbit Foot Creamery cheeseboard - PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHRISTOPHER FLENNER
Photo: Courtesy of Christopher Flenner
Rabbit Foot Creamery cheeseboard
After the coconut milk, he adds flavors, which come from added ingredients, not the milk. (There’s only a small amount of the cultured, acidic base in each cheese.) Flenner tries to keep on the lower side of additives, bringing flavor with the culturing agent, salt, nuts, and chickpea miso. His mozzarella is flavored with onion powder, and peppers are worked into the pepper-jack style fiesta jack cheese.

Aging comes next, which also adds to flavor. Like their dairy counterparts, Flenner’s cheeses are aged in a temperature-controlled environment. But rather than build a cheese cave, Flenner opted for a wine fridge.


“Vegan cheese can age like dairy cheese a little bit, but since it's plant-based and not relying on cow’s milk, it has a different makeup that makes it a little trickier to do,” he explains. “I have my wine fridge in conjunction with a hygrometer that measures temperature and humidity. Too much or too little can make the cheese go south.”

In addition to his six flagship cheeses, Flenner is slowly producing a rich, aged bleu cheese and a camembert using a vegan mold. These cheeses take about eight weeks to grow mold and age, but once done, will sport the classic blue-green funk and veins on the inside.

Rabbit Foot Creamery cheeses are available for purchase through email (limited delivery and pick-up) and will soon be available through Flenner’s website, rabbitfootcreamery.bigcartel.com. They’re also available on the menu at Farmer x Baker from time-to-time. Updates on cheese availability and the progress of Flenner’s bleu cheese can be found on Instagram.com/rabbit_foot_creamery_.

Trending

Protesters march in Downtown, Hill District to voice anger about Breonna Taylor outcome
What’s a “naked ballot” and why it will lead to your Pa. mail-in ballot being rejected
2020 Pittsburgh Fall Guide
Warm Pittsburgh drinks for fall that aren’t a pumpkin spice latte
Five amazing trails to enjoy in Pittsburgh’s best hiking season
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Food

Six spots in Pittsburgh to get hot soup for cool weather

By Maggie Weaver

Brothmonger’s white chicken chili

Treat yourself with these seasonal eats

By Maggie Weaver

Sweet cream on pumpkin from Leona’s Ice Cream

These Pittsburgh farmers markets continue well into the fall seasons

By Hannah Lynn

These Pittsburgh farmers markets continue well into the fall seasons

A subscription kit from three city restaurants, old-school pickles, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

A subscription kit from three city restaurants, old-school pickles, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 23-29, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Brothmonger’s white chicken chili

Six spots in Pittsburgh to get hot soup for cool weather

By Maggie Weaver

Sweet cream on pumpkin from Leona’s Ice Cream

Treat yourself with these seasonal eats

By Maggie Weaver

Four locally-made pumpkin beers

Four locally-made pumpkin beers

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation