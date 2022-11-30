 Quiz: This is the gift you should get based on how yinzer you are | Pittsburgh City Paper

Quiz: Let us recommend you a gift based on how yinzer you are!

By

click to enlarge Quiz: Let us recommend you a gift based on how yinzer you are!
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Wondering what Pittsburgh gift you should be getting your family for the holidays? Take the quiz below to find out.

Tags

Related Content

Where to find Easter Sunday meals and sweets in Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Where to find Easter Sunday meals and sweets in Pittsburgh

Mancini’s Bakery makes a giant "doughman" good enough to eat

By Amanda Waltz

Mancini’s Bakery makes a giant "doughman" good enough to eat

Krampus returns to torment naughty Pittsburghers

By Tia Bailey

Krampus returns to torment naughty Pittsburghers

The Frick Pittsburgh to present month of outdoor fun at first-ever Winterfest

By Amanda Waltz

The Frick Pittsburgh to present month of outdoor fun at first-ever Winterfest

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Belvedere’s, and more (Dec. 8-10)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Belvedere’s, and more (Dec. 8-10)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Brillobox, and more (Dec. 1-3)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Brillobox, and more (Dec. 1-3)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Smiling Moose, Casa Brasil, and more (Nov. 24-26)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Smiling Moose, Casa Brasil, and more (Nov. 24-26)

Beat Elon Musk to Mars with new exhibition at Carnegie Science Center

By Amanda Waltz

Beat Elon Musk to Mars with new exhibition at Carnegie Science Center
More »
More Arts + Entertainment
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 7-13, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Mattress Factory gets in your head with HalfDream: Another Room exhibition

Mattress Factory gets in your head with HalfDream: Another Room exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Belvedere’s, and more (Dec. 8-10)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Belvedere’s, and more (Dec. 8-10)

By Matthew Monroy

Poet addresses "AIDS crisis in Pittsburgh — and its erasure" with new collection

Poet addresses "AIDS crisis in Pittsburgh — and its erasure" with new collection

By Matthew Monroy

The Wanderers at City Theatre is a layered tale of marriage and betrayal

The Wanderers at City Theatre is a layered tale of marriage and betrayal

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation