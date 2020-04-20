Quarantunes with Ugly Blondes

Fluff Capacitor, an eight-song album that

guitarist and vocalist Nate Cross says could probably be performed in only 20 minutes.



Get a taste of Ugly Blondes's expeditious and energetic live performances with their quarantines video below. P roduced, mixed, and edited by Gareth Blyth (drums and synth), the four-piece band plays tracks "Finisher," "Not Mitch," and "Fluff Emission," from Fluff Capacitor.



Even though Ugly Blondes just released an album, they are already working on new material.



We had five shows planned during April, all of which were obviously canceled," says Cross. "So we're trying to make up for it by having some new songs to play when we can finally have shows again. Also, well probably film some more live in quarantine sessions because, why not?"

If you're never seen Ugly Blondes perform in their eight years of existence, it can be summed up in two words: loud and fast. In December, the Pittsburgh-based rock band put out its sixth project,