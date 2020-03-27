 Quarantunes with TyDanzuso | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Quarantunes with TyDanzuso

By

click to enlarge TyDanzuso - PHOTO: SARAH HOLBY
Photo: Sarah Holby
TyDanzuso
We're stuck at home. Musicians are stuck at home. We're looking for entertainment. Musicians are looking to entertain. So City Paper is working with Pittsburgh artists and bands to bring you Quarantunes, a series of at-home performances to bring a little enjoyment to your day.

Multi-instrumentalist TyDanzuso, real name Tyler Danzuso, uses a looping machine and backing tracks to perform his music live (see video below). Last year, he released his first EP, Soul, which he plans to follow up late this year with a debut album entitled Secret Notebook.

"Before even getting into creating music, I wrote poetry and still do," says Danzuso. "This album is my way of giving the listener the feel of reading through a book of poems and thoughts but with music. It is a personal and vulnerable journey of my experiences with music and poetry over the past 5-6 years. I’m very much looking forward to finishing it all up and sharing it with the world."

On top of the forthcoming album, Danzuso is teaming up with musician/producer Leila Rhodes to release a four or five song EP, also due this year.

Before Secret Notebook hits streaming platforms, he is letting CP readers get a first listen to the title track of the album for today's Quarantunes.


What's been your favorite thing to do while home?
Work on music and spend time with my girlfriend and cats.


Name a song that you feel encapsulates our current state.
“A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke. Sometimes a tragedy can bring eye-opening change.

If you could go one place right now, where would it be?
The studio! Working on some jams with JDmadethis at ID Labs.

How can people support your music during this time?
You can stream all my music on all major streaming platforms! I also have merch including stickers and T-shirts for sale. Reach out to me on any social media for more information on that! I also just joined Bandcamp, so follow and buy my music on there and look out for future merch and music releases on there.

Want to participate in CP's Quarantune series? Reach out to Jordan at jsnowden[at]pghcitypaper.com.

Speaking of...

Quarantunes with The Telephone Line's Addi and Joe

By Jordan Snowden

The Telephone Line
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Women in Radio: Liz Felix on WYEP

By Jordan Snowden

Women in Radio: Liz Felix on WYEP

BENNTY is looking for musicians interested in a collaboration album

By Jordan Snowden

BENNTY is looking for musicians interested in a collaboration album

New Pittsburgh releases from Jordan Montgomery, Ryan Haynes, Meeting of Important People, and more

By Jordan Snowden

Jordan Montgomery

Buy merch from The Rex Theater to help support laid off employees

By Jordan Snowden

Buy merch from The Rex Theater to help support laid off employees
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 25-31, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

The Telephone Line

Quarantunes with The Telephone Line's Addi and Joe

By Jordan Snowden

Jordan Montgomery

New Pittsburgh releases from Jordan Montgomery, Ryan Haynes, Meeting of Important People, and more

By Jordan Snowden

BENNTY is looking for musicians interested in a collaboration album

BENNTY is looking for musicians interested in a collaboration album

By Jordan Snowden

Debbie Wilde

Women in Radio: Debbie Wilde on Q92.9

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation