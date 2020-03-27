Quarantunes with TyDanzuso

We're stuck at home. Musicians are stuck at home. We're looking for entertainment. Musicians are looking to entertain. So City Paper is working with Pittsburgh artists and bands to bring you Quarantunes, a series of at-home performances to bring a little enjoyment to your day.

Multi-instrumentalist

TyDanzuso, real name Tyler Danzuso, uses a looping machine and backing tracks to perform his music live (see video below). Last year, he released his first EP, Soul, which he plans to follow up late this year with a debut album entitled Secret Notebook.

