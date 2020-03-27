Quarantunes with TyDanzuso

"Before even getting into creating music, I wrote poetry and still do," says Danzuso. "This album is my way of giving the listener the feel of reading through a book of poems and thoughts but with music. It is a personal and vulnerable journey of my experiences with music and poetry over the past 5-6 years. I’m very much looking forward to finishing it all up and sharing it with the world."
On top of the forthcoming album, Danzuso is teaming up with musician/producer Leila Rhodes to release a four or five song EP, also due this year.
Before Secret Notebook hits streaming platforms, he is letting CP readers get a first listen to the title track of the album for today's Quarantunes.
What's been your favorite thing to do while home?
Work on music and spend time with my girlfriend and cats.
Name a song that you feel encapsulates our current state.
“A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke. Sometimes a tragedy can bring eye-opening change.
If you could go one place right now, where would it be?
The studio! Working on some jams with JDmadethis at ID Labs.
How can people support your music during this time?
You can stream all my music on all major streaming platforms! I also have merch including stickers and T-shirts for sale. Reach out to me on any social media for more information on that! I also just joined Bandcamp, so follow and buy my music on there and look out for future merch and music releases on there.