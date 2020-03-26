 Quarantunes with The Telephone Line's Addi and Joe | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Quarantunes with The Telephone Line's Addi and Joe

Quarantunes, a series of at-home performances to bring a little enjoyment to your day.

By

click to enlarge The Telephone Line - PHOTO: MICHELE VOTTERO
Photo: Michele Vottero
The Telephone Line
We're stuck at home. Musicians are stuck at home. We're looking for entertainment. Musicians are looking to entertain. So City Paper is working with Pittsburgh artists and bands to bring you Quarantunes, a series of at-home performances to bring a little enjoyment to your day.

Starting out the series is Addi Twigg and Joe Gustafson from pop-soul outfit, The Telephone Line. Led by the strong vocals of Twigg, the five-piece band, which formed in 2013, has become known around the city for their electric style and performances that are both energizing and soothing.

In 2015, The Telephone Line released its debut album, Tied Up, and single "Caving In" followed two years later. They are currently in the process of recording their sophomore album with Pittsburgh producer Jake Hanner, who has worked with Brooke Annibale, Bindley Hardware Co., and The Buckledowns, among others.

"We have a bunch of new material and we're really excited about it," says Twigg. "We're leaning more pop this time."

Enjoy their Quarantune performance, an acoustic version of "Leave You Wanting More" from Tied Up, and find out more about Twigg and Gustafson below. (Questions answered by Twigg)


What's been your favorite thing to do while home?
Taking a solo walk every day. I get out of the house, I get some fresh air, I listen to a podcast, I stop obsessing over things for a while.


Name a song that you feel encapsulates our current state.
Our song "Back Off" gets right to the point. Stay 6 feet apart, people! (We don't have a studio version yet but our Ladyfest performance is on YouTube.)

If you could go to one place right now, where would it be?
On stage. We miss playing shows and watching our friends perform.

How can people support your music during this time?
As always, you can purchase it online or stream for free on Spotify! But we want to turn the attention to our friends who make music for a living, like Feralcat (Roger Romero) and The Commonheart. Artists share links and ways to support them every day, so be on the lookout! You can also buy merch from The Rex Theater and Grey Area Productions to support their staff while they're laid off. If you have the means, opportunities to support others are everywhere.

Want to participate in CP's Quarantune series? Reach out to Jordan at jsnowden[at]pghcitypaper.com.

Tags

Latest in Music

Women in Radio: Debbie Wilde on Q92.9

By Jordan Snowden

Debbie Wilde

Women in Radio: Kristen on Y108

By Jordan Snowden

Kristen Buccigrossi

Local 913: Victor Abendano

By Liz Felix

Local 913: Victor Abendano

Sierra Sellers releases her first new project in three years

By Jordan Snowden

Sierra Sellers
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 25-31, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Sierra Sellers

Sierra Sellers releases her first new project in three years

By Jordan Snowden

Kristen Buccigrossi

Women in Radio: Kristen on Y108

By Jordan Snowden

Debbie Wilde

Women in Radio: Debbie Wilde on Q92.9

By Jordan Snowden

Scythian and friends

Experience Pittsburgh Irish Festival from home

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation