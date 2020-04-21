Quarantunes with the PSO's Kyle Mustain

Say hello to Kyle Mustain, the P rincipal English Horn for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. For today's quarantunes, he submitted an audio file performing "The Swan of Tuonela" by Jean Sibelius from back in October.



Mustain is from Oregon, where he also served as the Principal English Horn at the Oregon Symphony for eight years. Additionally, Mustain is a member of the Portland-based band Pink Martini, which combines pop, jazz, and classical music and has a dozen musicians with songs in more than two dozen languages.

English horn soloist with the Orquestra Filarmônica de Minas Gerais, to Santa Fe, Los Angeles, Atlanta Symphony, Houston, Indianapolis, and Switzerland.

We're stuck at home. Musicians are stuck at home. We're looking for entertainment. Musicians are looking to entertain. Sois working with Pittsburgh artists and bands to bring you Quarantunes, a series of at-home performances to bring a little enjoyment to your day.Classical music has taken Mustain across the world, from Brazil where he was the