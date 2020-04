Quarantunes with The Buckle Downs

Markila "Kiki" Sherman (vocals), Ernie Francestine (guitar), Matt Mittleman (drums), Damien "Doodle" DeTroia (bass), and Dave Filonuk (keys). So for today's Quarantunes, the funk/soul/rock group used the power of video-editing to piece together a performance of “I Know You Better,” a track from the first volume of their newest album, There It Is.



The video features the disembodied heads of three Shermans, singing the main and backup vocals, and close-up shots of the rest of the band members playing their respective instruments as they bounce around the screen.

There It Is is set to be released in three



separate volumes over the course of 2020. The first, which dropped Jan. 10, is available on most major streaming platforms. Nearly all of the other two volumes are recorded, The Buckle Downs are waiting for the world to unpause to finish the rest. Check out the video and find out a little bit more about The Buckle Downs, below.

We're stuck at home. Musicians are stuck at home. We're looking for entertainment. Musicians are looking to entertain. Sois working with Pittsburgh artists and bands to bring you Quarantunes, a series of at-home performances to bring a little enjoyment to your day.Pittsburgh-based genre-blending outfit, The Buckle Downs is made up of