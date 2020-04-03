Quarantunes with The Buckle Downs

Ernie Francestine (guitar), Matt Mittleman (drums), Damien "Doodle" DeTroia (bass), and Dave Filonuk (keys). So for today's

Quarantunes, the funk/soul/rock group used the power of video-editing to piece together a performance of

“I Know You Better,” a track from the first volume of their newest album, There It Is.



The video features the

disembodied heads of three Shermans, singing the main and backup vocals, and close-up shots of the rest of the band members playing their respective instruments as they bounce around the screen.