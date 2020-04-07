Quarantunes with Portrait People

We're stuck at home. Musicians are stuck at home. We're looking for entertainment. Musicians are looking to entertain. So City Paper is working with Pittsburgh artists and bands to bring you Quarantunes, a series of at-home performances to bring a little enjoyment to your day.

Dave Pawlowski

and String Machine members

Nic Temple, Mike Law, and David Beck

was forced to make other plans as COVID-19 began to spread.

"Darkroom 419." Originally set to drop in May, Hallow's release date is now TBD.

(All questions answered by Temple)





Apex Legends and Monster Energy Supercross 3 have been keeping my brain stimulated (add me on Xbox:NiccyT) and demoing out some new songs.

I actually had a very vivid 'this is so relatable right now' moment the other day while listening to "Until We Can't (Let's Go)" by Passion Pit and daydreaming about going and doing summer things.

We've been playing it safe and not having our weekly band hang/practice which I'm really missing, but honestly other than that I've been pretty lucky. I'm still working since I'm in healthcare so I'm grateful to have that for something to do at least. I'm just trying to take it day by day and stay positive.

This is the obvious answer but Tiger King is NUTS. When Joe sang, "I saw a tiger and tiger saw man," I felt that.

Yeah, I've been writing and demoing some new songs in my lil home studio. At this point, I don't have a big picture fleshed out yet, but so far they've all been more mellow acoustic-y songs due to being stuck at home.