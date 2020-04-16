Quarantunes with Lyn Starr

Starr is currently working on his next project, Hoopties and Teslas, which he says will be Afro-Futuristic, with electronic sounds and a laid-back groove.
"This piece will represent where I’ve been, and where I’m going," says Starr. "I want to feel like I’m rolling down Penn Avenue with the top down and somehow palm trees are in my view."
Will it feature his lovely singing voice? Only time will tell. In the meantime, enjoy his performance below.
What's been your favorite thing to do while home?
While at home, my favorite thing to do is binge-watch TV shows since it’s socially acceptable to watch show after show after show without doing anything productive.
Name a song that you feel encapsulates our current state.
James Blake: "Mile High"
If you could go one place right now, where would it be?
If I could be one place, it would be probably Santa Monica beach enjoying the sun and smog.
How can people support your music during this time?
The best way to support would be to purchase music, purchase merchandise, and stream! Stream the hell out of my music. Play the songs on repeat while you sleep with the sound off. Get my streams up!
Oh, and anyone can purchase that face mask I was wearing, here.