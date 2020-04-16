Quarantunes with Lyn Starr

Quarantunes, we get a chance to hear the vocals he spent so much time fine-tuning. Starr performs a cover of Wet's track, "Don't Wanna Be Your Girl," which he titled "Don't Wanna Be Your Boy."



Starr is currently working on his next project, Hoopties and Teslas, which he says will be Afro-Futuristic, with electronic sounds and a laid-back groove.



"This piece will represent where I’ve been, and where I’m going," says Starr. "I want to feel like I’m rolling down Penn Avenue with the top down and somehow palm trees are in my view."



