Quarantunes with Lyn Starr

Quarantunes, we get a chance to hear the vocals he spent so much time fine-tuning. Starr performs a cover of Wet's track, "Don't Wanna Be Your Girl," which he titled "Don't Wanna Be Your Boy."

Afro-Futuristic, with electronic sounds and a laid-back groove.

Fun fact: Lyn Starr, the founder and CEO of local entertainment company High Five Productions , is a classically trained vocalist. That might not be apparent in his 2019 release Universe 25 , but in the video he submitted for today'sStarr is currently working on his next project,, which he says will be"This piece will represent where I’ve been, and where I’m going," says Starr. "I want to feel like I’m rolling down Penn Avenue with the top down and somehow palm trees are in my view."Will it feature his lovely singing voice? Only time will tell. In the meantime, enjoy his performance below.