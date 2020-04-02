Quarantunes with jGGZ Patel

The process for jGGZ Patel's upcoming album W.W.jGGZ.D? (What would jGGZ Do?), keeps getting prolonged, "in the best way possible." Patel, whose real name is DeJaun Cox, keeps asking himself that question while creating the new projecting.
"I had tracks that were solid enough to put together as project but I wanted to push more," says Cox. "Push more for different sounds, techniques, genres etc., I’ve been teaching myself how to use effects as instruments."
The hip hop and electronic beatmaker feels he has gained "creative juice" ever since the premier event for Delicate Cashmere, the latest record label to pop up in Pittsburgh. The kick-off event began with a screening of All Ears at Row House Cinema, and ended with a joint record sale and multi-artist performance at Goldmark. Cox played that evening along with Buscrates, C. Scott, Connor Hill, Yorel Tifsim, and Delicate Cashmere founder Good Dude Lojack.
"That night reminded me that the music is what it’s all about and to just have fun," says Cox. "I’ve been removing boundaries ever since in and ready to step out of the comfort zone. Ironically enough, I can’t step too far out of that zone, [with the] stay-at-home order."
"I don’t think there is a real format or theme to this project," says Cox. "I usually give myself three to four months to do an album. This time around, I’m learning to take more time and to take that time to be more focused."
Get a preview of W.W.jGGZ.D? (sort-of) with "Wustamattah?" from the forthcoming album, and find out more about Cox below.
"The rest of the album sounds nothing like that but I think there will be something for everybody to enjoy," says Cox. "W.W.jGGZ.D? is going to be my psychedelic magnum opus."
What's been your favorite thing to do while home?
Aside from doing making beats, I love kicking back with my pup, Zola, and listening to records. I’m training my dog to be musically inclined. Sometimes I go on a TikTok binge. I need to stress emphasis on “sometimes” because TikTok is a black hole. That’s a deep hole to crawl out of.
Name a song that you feel encapsulates our current state.
Earl Sweatshirt: "Nowhere2go." The title is pretty self-explanatory but the production on that song is disordered and off-kilter, just like the current state we’re in. Honestly, Earl goes over some of the similar thoughts and themes I’ve pondered while stuck at home.
How have you seen yourself (your habits, demeanor, etc.) change since the stay-at-home order?
I’m waking up much much later in the day! I’m usually up and kicking at 4 in the morning. This stay-at-home order added at least three more hours to my nights, haha! Before the order, I’d muscle through beat after beat especially after working all week. Since the order, my creative output has been more in moderation and organized. A habit that never changes though, drinking water. I’m a homebody, I love the indoors but this is making my head a bit loopy. I’ve been heavily considering shaving all my facial hair.
Give us a (music-related) podcast, album, or tv show recommendation to dive into during the quarantine.
Drink Champs! It’s such an energetic podcast. You get to hear so many dope stories from hip-hop legends and others alike. My favorite episode so far has been Irv Gotti.
If you’re a Prince fan or enthusiast like I am, I’d strongly and sternly recommend the Peach and Black Podcast, a podcast that even Prince listened to himself. These four Australian guys deep dive into almost everything Prince and anything associated with him. If you’re into that a lot of your questions about Prince could be answered on the Peach and Black Podcast.
Honorable mention: Disgraceland
How can people support your music during this time?
Bandcamp is where it’s at. My whole discography is on sale until the world gets a little better. Listen/buy here.
Streaming doesn’t support much but your ears will surely suffice. Everything is on your preferred service.