Quarantunes with jGGZ Patel

jGGZ Patel's upcoming album

W.W.jGGZ.D? (What would jGGZ Do?), keeps getting prolonged, "in the best way possible." Patel, whose real name is

DeJaun Cox, keeps asking himself that question while creating the new projecting.









The hip hop and electronic beatmaker feels he has gained "creative juice" ever since the premier event for "I had tracks that were solid enough to put together as project but I wanted to push more," says Cox. "Push more for different sounds, techniques, genres etc., I’ve been teaching myself how to use effects as instruments."The hip hop and electronic beatmaker feels he has gained "creative juice" ever since the premier event for Delicate Cashmere , the latest record label to pop up in Pittsburgh. The kick-off event began with a screening of

All Ears at Row House Cinema, and ended with a joint record sale and multi-artist performance at Goldmark. Cox played that evening along with

Buscrates, C. Scott, Connor Hill,

Yorel Tifsim, and

Delicate Cashmere founder Good Dude Lojack.









"That night reminded me that the music is what it’s all about and to just have fun," says Cox. "I’ve been removing boundaries ever since in and ready to step out of the comfort zone. Ironically enough, I can’t step too far out of that zone, [with the] stay-at-home order."





W.W.jGGZ.D? is one of the albums Cox has always wanted to make, a collection of beats that he's accumulated between his last album, PEDESTRIANHEAT?, and whenever W.W.jGGZ.D? i s finished.



"I don’t think there is a real format or theme to this project," says Cox. "I usually give myself three to four months to do an album. This time around, I’m learning to take more time and to take that time to be more focused."



Get a preview of W.W.jGGZ.D? (sort-of) with "Wustamattah?" from the forthcoming album, and find out more about Cox below.



"The rest of the album sounds nothing like that but I think there will be something for everybody to enjoy," says Cox. "W.W.jGGZ.D? is going to be my psychedelic magnum opus."

We're stuck at home. Musicians are stuck at home. We're looking for entertainment. Musicians are looking to entertain. Sois working with Pittsburgh artists and bands to bring you Quarantunes, a series of at-home performances to bring a little enjoyment to your day.The process for