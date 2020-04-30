Quarantunes with Grant Charney

That prolific output may be due to the running time of Charney's songs, usually clocking in around less than three minutes. The tracks draw influence from Devo, Talking Heads, and Dead Kennedys, with Charney utilizing analog synthesizers, virtual drums, catchy riffs, and qu irky lyrics.

Charney relies heavily on visuals in his live set to complement the general weirdness of his songs. To him, his captivating art rock performances are just as important as

the music itself. So to get the full experience, today's

Quarantunes is a video of

YO! The Show from a recent Feb. 1 show

at the Mr. Roboto Project.

Charney's

act is an ever-evolving show featuring audience participation, costumes, props, projections, and more.





Grant Charney became a solo act almost a year ago and in that short time, the musician has already released two albums on Steel City Death Club Recordings:andWatch the video and find out more about Charney below.