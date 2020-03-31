Quarantunes with Glo Phase

click to enlarge Photo: Glo Phase Glo Phase

We're stuck at home. Musicians are stuck at home. We're looking for entertainment. Musicians are looking to entertain. So City Paper is working with Pittsburgh artists and bands to bring you Quarantunes, a series of at-home performances to bring a little enjoyment to your day.





Rusnak typically creates music in the electronic instrumental realm, so this makes his virtual performances easier do than other setups that require multiple instruments. H e strayed away from that in his June 2019 release , but returned the downtempo house and synth-laden sound he's known for in January with Mezzotint.



Find out more about Rusnak below, and listen to "Hidden Corners" from his 2018 release, Marine Biology as part of today's Quarantunes series. Most of the work Joseph Rusnak, who writes, mixes, and produces under the moniker Glo Phase , does is as an at-home freelancer composer. So luckily, his daily schedule hasn't changed too much with Pittsburgh's stay-at-home order. But like most musicians, he's been missing performing at, and attending, live music events and is making the shift to livestreaming sets. Although Rusnak says he'd been thinking about trying out digital performances since before the quarantine.Rusnak typically creates music in the electronic instrumental realm, Fall Deep with Jocelyn Rent , but returned the downtempo house and synth-laden sound he's known for in January withFind out more about Rusnak below, and listen to "Hidden Corners" from his 2018 release,

What's been your favorite thing to do while home?

My partner Kirsten and I seem to be continually baking carrot cakes. We're both not bakers by nature so that's fun. A bar spoon of bourbon adds a nice complexity to the cream cheese frosting.



Name a song that you feel encapsulates our current state.

Agnes Obel - "Camera's Rolling." We’re all currently the dog throughout the video.



How have you seen yourself (your habits, demeanor, etc.) change since the stay-at-home order?

I’m back to shaving my head after a nice little run of getting fancy haircuts like an adult. I’ll get back there someday I imagine. I do work from home as a freelance composer so for the most part, patterns are the same day to day: gym shorts mode. I’m looking forward to bicycling weather becoming the norm. For me, biking under 55 degrees is a miserable experience. I’m missing live shows, DJs, bars, friends, etc., but it’s really not a big deal in the grand scheme of things. I’m trying to embrace the forced hiatus from it all.



Give us a (music-related) podcast, album, or TV show recommendation to dive into during the quarantine.

I’ve been revisiting the Jon Hopkins release Singularity from a few years back. It’s an incredibly immersive album; I’m blown away at how cinematic and thematic of a listen it is, despite being fully instrumental. I’ve always been a fan of full-length albums and strongly believe the whole is greater than the sum of its parts in that regard. I can imagine a resurgence in the popularity of full-length albums over singles [and] EPs sometime in the near future.

How can people support your music during this time?

I had been planning on getting into livestreaming for some time and obviously our current situation has brought a lot of people, performers, and listeners, into that realm. I have an obscene amount of unreleased music, much of it on machines that are conducive to jamming, so I’m making it a regular practice. I’ll be going live on Facebook every Wed 8 p.m. ET, as well as more impromptu sets (usually a with few hours heads up) on Instagram. Otherwise, I have a fresh January release to check out:

