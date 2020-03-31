Quarantunes with Glo Phase

Rusnak typically creates music in the electronic instrumental realm, so this makes his virtual performances easier do than other setups that require multiple instruments. He strayed away from that in his June 2019 release Fall Deep with Jocelyn Rent, but returned the downtempo house and synth-laden sound he's known for in January with Mezzotint.
Find out more about Rusnak below, and listen to "Hidden Corners" from his 2018 release, Marine Biology as part of today's Quarantunes series.
My partner Kirsten and I seem to be continually baking carrot cakes. We're both not bakers by nature so that's fun. A bar spoon of bourbon adds a nice complexity to the cream cheese frosting.
Agnes Obel - "Camera's Rolling." We’re all currently the dog throughout the video.
How have you seen yourself (your habits, demeanor, etc.) change since the stay-at-home order?
I’m back to shaving my head after a nice little run of getting fancy haircuts like an adult. I’ll get back there someday I imagine. I do work from home as a freelance composer so for the most part, patterns are the same day to day: gym shorts mode. I’m looking forward to bicycling weather becoming the norm. For me, biking under 55 degrees is a miserable experience. I’m missing live shows, DJs, bars, friends, etc., but it’s really not a big deal in the grand scheme of things. I’m trying to embrace the forced hiatus from it all.
Give us a (music-related) podcast, album, or TV show recommendation to dive into during the quarantine.
I’ve been revisiting the Jon Hopkins release Singularity from a few years back. It’s an incredibly immersive album; I’m blown away at how cinematic and thematic of a listen it is, despite being fully instrumental. I’ve always been a fan of full-length albums and strongly believe the whole is greater than the sum of its parts in that regard. I can imagine a resurgence in the popularity of full-length albums over singles [and] EPs sometime in the near future.
I had been planning on getting into livestreaming for some time and obviously our current situation has brought a lot of people, performers, and listeners, into that realm. I have an obscene amount of unreleased music, much of it on machines that are conducive to jamming, so I’m making it a regular practice. I’ll be going live on Facebook every Wed 8 p.m. ET, as well as more impromptu sets (usually a with few hours heads up) on Instagram. Otherwise, I have a fresh January release to check out: