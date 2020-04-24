Quarantunes with Fortune Teller

Quarantunes submission looks a little different than others. Instead of a recent at-home performance, we're throwing it back to when

Fortune Teller played at The Bushnel last April.





In the video, the

two-piece, fuzz-psych group performs their electrifying

blues-tinged rock track “Red Eye” to a packed crowd in the DIY Oakland space. "Red Eye" is from their 2018

self-titled debut, which the band

released a remixed and remastered version of two weeks ago on Fri., April 10.

All proceeds from downloads and streams of the rereleased album will go to COVID-19 relief.







<a href="https://fortunetellerpgh.bandcamp.com/album/fortune-teller-redux">Fortune Teller (Redux) by Fortune Teller</a>





Orsini and J.J. Young were working on their second album. Orsini. "Until then, we've both been working independently, working on solo music, and doing session work remotely for other local musicians." Up until the pandemic, band members Giovanni"We're still trying to move forward with it, but it's kind of on hold until [Young] and myself can meet up again," saysthen, we've both been working independently, working on solo music, and doing session work remotely for other local musicians."

Orsini's been up to since the start of the quarantine.

What's been your favorite way to spend your time at home?