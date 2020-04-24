 Quarantunes with Fortune Teller | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Quarantunes with Fortune Teller

By

click to enlarge Fortune Teller - PHOTO: NICK PREZIOSO
Photo: Nick Prezioso
Fortune Teller

We're stuck at home. Musicians are stuck at home. We're looking for entertainment. Musicians are looking to entertain. So Pittsburgh City Paper is working with Pittsburgh artists and bands to bring you Quarantunes, a series of at-home performances to bring a little enjoyment to your day.
Today's Quarantunes submission looks a little different than others. Instead of a recent at-home performance, we're throwing it back to when Fortune Teller played at The Bushnel last April.

In the video, the two-piece, fuzz-psych group performs their electrifying blues-tinged rock track “Red Eye” to a packed crowd in the DIY Oakland space. "Red Eye" is from their 2018 self-titled debut, which the band released a remixed and remastered version of two weeks ago on Fri., April 10. All proceeds from downloads and streams of the rereleased album will go to COVID-19 relief.


Up until the pandemic, band members Giovanni Orsini and J.J. Young were working on their second album.


"We're still trying to move forward with it, but it's kind of on hold until [Young] and myself can meet up again," says Orsini. "Until then, we've both been working independently, working on solo music, and doing session work remotely for other local musicians."

Watch "Red Eye" below, and find out more about what's Orsini's been up to since the start of the quarantine.


How are you adjusting to your new day-to-day routine?
Obviously it's been a huge adjustment for myself and everyone else, so we have had to make some changes! Both me and J.J. are able to work still, so our worlds haven't been completely turned upside down. We've both been trying to work on projects at home in our free time, and that helps with not being able to practice.

Name a song that you feel encapsulates our current state.
"Everything Is So Fucked Up" by TV's NORM.



What's been your favorite way to spend your time at home?
I have been spending time with the family I live with, as well as trying to write and record music as much as possible from home! I think it's important that artists continue to create and release as much art as they can during these times.


Tell us about the craziest dream you've had while quarantined.
The craziest dream I've had is honestly playing a show at Mr. Smalls Theater to a packed room. Shouldn't seem crazy, but I guess it is right now.

How can people support your music during this time?
People can support local musicians and artists by continuing to listen, buy what they can, and tune into the live streams that are happening! We will get through this together and continue to do what we love! 

Speaking of...

Quarantunes with TV's NORM

By Jordan Snowden

TV's NORM

Quarantunes with the PSO's Kyle Mustain

By Jordan Snowden

Kyle Mustain, Principal English Horn for Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Quarantunes with Ugly Blondes

By Jordan Snowden

Ugly Blondes

Quarantunes with Lyn Starr

By Jordan Snowden

Lyn Starr
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Quarantunes with TV's NORM

By Jordan Snowden

TV's NORM

Jam to Chrome Cable's 'Mother Earth' this Earth Day

By Jordan Snowden

Jam to Chrome Cable's 'Mother Earth' this Earth Day

Local vinyl shops were closed for Record Store Day, but are still 'open for business'

By Jordan Snowden

Local vinyl shops were closed for Record Store Day, but are still 'open for business'

Let’s remember The Speaking Canaries

By Josh Oswald

Let’s remember The Speaking Canaries
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 22-28, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in Arts+Entertainment

Screenshot from "Bored as Hell" video

Pittsburgher channels Lizzo for "Bored As Hell" parody video

By Jordan Snowden

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

TV's NORM

Quarantunes with TV's NORM

By Jordan Snowden

Local vinyl shops were closed for Record Store Day, but are still 'open for business'

Local vinyl shops were closed for Record Store Day, but are still 'open for business'

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation