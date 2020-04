Quarantunes with Fortune Teller

Quarantunes submission looks a little different than others. Instead of a recent at-home performance, we're throwing it back to when

Fortune Teller played at The Bushnel last April.





In the video, the

two-piece, fuzz-psych group performs their electrifying

blues-tinged rock track “Red Eye” to a packed crowd in the DIY Oakland space. "Red Eye" is from their 2018

self-titled debut, which the band

released a remixed and remastered version of two weeks ago on Fri., April 10.

All proceeds from downloads and streams of the rereleased album will go to COVID-19 relief.







Fortune Teller (Redux) by Fortune Teller





Orsini and J.J. Young were working on their second album. Orsini. "Until then, we've both been working independently, working on solo music, and doing session work remotely for other local musicians." Up until the pandemic, band members Giovanni"We're still trying to move forward with it, but it's kind of on hold until [Young] and myself can meet up again," saysthen, we've both been working independently, working on solo music, and doing session work remotely for other local musicians."

Orsini's been up to since the start of the quarantine.

What's been your favorite way to spend your time at home?

Today'sWatch "Red Eye" below, and find out more about what'sObviously it's been a huge adjustment for myself and everyone else, so we have had to make some changes! Both me and J.J. are able to work still, so our worlds haven't been completely turned upside down. We've both been trying to work on projects at home in our free time, and that helps with not being able to practice."Everything Is So Fucked Up" by TV's NORM.

I have been spending time with the family I live with, as well as trying to write and record music as much as possible from home! I think it's important that artists continue to create and release as much art as they can during these times.The craziest dream I've had is honestly playing a show at Mr. Smalls Theater to a packed room. Shouldn't seem crazy, but I guess it is right now.People can support local musicians and artists by continuing to listen, buy what they can, and tune into the live streams that are happening! We will get through this together and continue to do what we love!