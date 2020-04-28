Quarantunes with Daisy Chain

Ethan Mackowick (guitar), Giovanni Orsini (bass), and J.J. Young (drums), who make up the three-member

e need time to make demos in order to get an idea of how we're going to record it," says

Mackowick. "

But now we have to wait to go to the studio because of the quarantine."



While the

quarantine is working against them in the recording aspect, it has given

Mackowick extra time to write music.

It's only been a few months since the release of Oh My, Satan, Daisy Chain's debut album on

Orsini's label

Steel City Death Club Recordings.