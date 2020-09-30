 Quantum Theatre takes guests on outdoor journey with OK Odysseus | Theater | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Quantum Theatre takes guests on outdoor journey with OK Odysseus

By

click to enlarge OK Odysseus column in Schenley Park - PHOTO: BOOM CREATIVE FOR QUANTUM THEATRE
Photo: BOOM Creative for Quantum Theatre
OK Odysseus column in Schenley Park
The ancient Greek poem The Odessey has been revisited and reimagined for about as long as books, theater, and films have existed. Now for its 30th season, Quantum Theatre presents an original, interactive spin on Homer's mythical epic tale with OK Odysseus.

Done in participation with Citiparks, the free installation which is available throughout the entire month of October  is described in a press release as an “interactive audio odyssey spanning two miles of trails in Schenley Park.” Much like with the titular hero and king, OK Odysseus takes guests on a journey of discovery, where instead of gods and monsters, they find pre-recorded readings of The Odessey put in a historical context by playwright Jay Ball.

Ball wrote Quantum’s contemporary Homer adaptation, An Odessey, which was postponed due to the pandemic. It's now set to debut at the Schenley Park Ice Rink in summer 2021.


OK Odysseus and the upcoming An Odessey adds to Quantum's dedication to taking experiences beyond the stage. In the past, the company has staged shows in Frick Park, the Carrie Furnaces, and the grand Trinity Cathedral, an Episcopal church located in Downtown.

After An Odessey was put on hold, Quantum executive director Stewart Urist says Quantum decided to work with Citiparks to find a fun, safe way to reach audiences. With OK Odysseus, guests are outdoors and able to social distance as they walk through Schenley Park, beginning at Panther Hollow Lake. Along the predetermined path, they stop at five Greek columns outfitted with QR codes.
click to enlarge OK Odysseus map through Schenley Park - QUANTUM THEATRE
Quantum Theatre
OK Odysseus map through Schenley Park
Using their smartphones, guests scan the codes or type in the link to hear selections from The Odessey followed by contemporary readings from Ball “highlighting the difference 2500 years can make in our understanding of heroism.”

“When it became clear that An Odyssey would have to be postponed into 2021 as a matter of safety, we still wanted to find a way to offer art in these spaces which are so special to us and to Quantum’s history,” says Urist. “OK Odysseus was the perfect answer — a safe, socially distanced experience that can be experienced in-person, that showcases the interrogation of classic text and contemporary feel that we love so much in Jay’s script.”

Quantum founding artistic director Karla Boos expands on this statement, describing how Ball used the first-ever translation of The Odessey by a woman, Emily Wilson. A 2017 Guardian review lauds Wilson's translation for the way it “exposes centuries of masculinist readings of the poem,” showing how male translators often projected less-nuanced biases on the text.


“Through her writers’ sensibility, she gave the ancient words an encounter with a 21st-century value system, and Jay nudged the poem even further into the immediate, fraught, present,” says Boos. “We hope our guests will enjoy our beautiful parks as they reflect on what it means to be a hero and how this ancient story still resonates across millennia.”

OK Odysseus will be available in Schenley Park through October 2020. 

