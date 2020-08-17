Q&A with Jordan Barone of King Catfish on the band's debut album, Americancer

Jordan Barone (guitar), Paul Rice (bass), and Sam Berman (drums) feel that instruments and a microphone are their biggest weapon against a world

It's tough to be a band right now without concerts, a major way for smaller acts to gain exposure. But for King Catfish, it couldn't have been a more appropriate time to release their debut album,The three-piece rock band made up ofThe band's favorite track on the album, "Neptune Street," is about quarantine, the lows and highs of isolation, and being unable to sleep because of all that is going on in the world. The fourth song of the album, the title track, talks about the addiction people have to technology and screens, and the pain and comes with it. These sore topics are presented in a loud and fast

How does it feel now that your debut album is out?

We feel a certain amount of relief to finally join the world of recording artists, and certainly a strong feeling of accomplishment and pride in our album.

What did the creation process look like?



With writing the songs, they pretty much all started with guitar riffs and accompanying vocal melodies and lyrics. Then I take the riffs and lyrics to the jam room where the rest of the band help bring the songs to life. I write the songs, but we keep it pretty loose; we lend each other our opinions and influences.





What did you learn about the band as you completed the album?

That our influences can’t be contained, nor should they!





How would you describe the album to someone who couldn’t hear it?

It’s got great energy. We love to scream and play with loud sharp distortion, and then bring it all down, only to rip the chord and go flying back up. Like a chainsaw roller coaster.

What’s something no one knows about King Catfish?

We make our own homemade wine from our homegrown grapes. It’s an inspiration for us, as well as a metaphor for us as individuals and us as a band. We just get finer with age.

How as COVID-19 affected the release?

It’s no secret that COVID changed the music scene. We would certainly like to be out playing live shows promoting our newborn baby, but we felt that it was completely necessary to release our album in the midst of all the craziness. We have strong feelings about how this (COVID-19) has all been handled, or mishandled by our government and citizens. Some parts of the album touch on that.

Anything else you feel is important to know about the band or the album?

Yeah, we stand with and for Black Lives Matter, and are disgusted that BREONNA TAYLOR’S MURDERERS ARE STILL FREE!